Hacker News Upvote: Add to Cart (upvotes.club)
32 points by collapse 1 hour ago | 17 comments





I don't know how this website actually works, but if I wanted to make a website like this, here's how I would do it.

The first thing on my mind would be avoiding detection. You can't spin up 5 DO droplets and do your work from there-- every IP you use needs to be a residential IP, and you need thousands of IP addresses. You could go to the trouble of building your own botnet, but that's illegal and very difficult.

Luckily, there's an application called Hola that has convinced 20 million people to willingly join their botnet, and you can buy yourself access to it right here: https://luminati.io .

You'd think that would be the hardest part, but that service means it's the easy part. Now I'd need to go learn PhantomJS and start creating accounts-- being sure to keep each account appearing at a particular IP address. The hardest part is generating some credibility for these accounts. They should always look like they're active-- so I'd be sure to have each account load far more posts than they vote on, and I would upvote plenty of things that I wasn't paid to upvote. Just to generate some randomness.

But that only gets me part of the way there-- these accounts would also need to contribute. My first thought is that you could just scan for reposts in the default subreddits and then repost popular top-level comments from the previous post. I've actually seen this pointed out a few times on reddit. With the amount of comments reddit gets, they probably don't have the resources to detect duplicates.

Hackernews would be significantly harder-- I have no idea how you could generate relevant comments without doing it by hand. That's my guess as to what they're doing.

Upvote manipulation doesn't work on Hacker News because both the voting ring detector is strong, and flagging is significantly more powerful and serves as counteracting force to upvotes and serves as a check to submissions which legit aren't good for the site. (both of these are in contrast with Product Hunt, which turns a blind eye to voting manipulation and asking-friends-for-upvotes-but-not-explicitly is often recommended as a promotion strategy on that site: https://medium.com/startup-grind/my-startup-launch-on-produc...)

There is also a Hacker News "growth hacking" tactic of linking to /newest on Facebook/Twitter instead of linking to the submission directly to avoid the voting ring detector, which also doesn't work and is blatantly obvious: http://i.imgur.com/08pAFOw.jpg

I'm sure where there is a will, there is a way...

If you're ever curious how the folks at reddit's r/the_donald maintain control of the sub and why they so often disable moderation, services like this are both how and why. Intermediates who sell upvotes are happy to run jobs for both sides of a given debate.

This site is really expensive compared to some options I've seen sold.

I think my favorite part of all this is the billing screen. "Doesn't have to be your real name."

Do you have any evidence for your accusation?

That's a strong word. Also what are you accusing OP off? Everything OP has said? Maybe you should clarify things before coming off as butthurt.

Why do you call it an accusation, do you have proof the parents is not knowledgeable on the topic ?

The burden of proof is on the accuser.

"Anchoring is a powerful psychological weapon": http://upvotes.club/buy/hacker-news-comment/

"Why so expensive compared to Reddit": http://upvotes.club/buying-hacker-news-growthhackers-upvotes...

Reddit's easier to game because the user's downvotes & upvotes received are much more powerful in their ranking there.

HN's also more expensive because there is less demand.

More expensive because there is less demand? Doesn't that usually go the other way?

I imagine there's less supply as well.

Am I mistaken in thinking that they outsource to other people? (I'm having trouble loading their website due to the load.)

Also, doesn't HN rank upvotes based on karma and account age? You can't downvote until reaching 500(?) and having your account for a certain duration of time.

If there is less demand then there are most likely fewer "quality" accounts that have been set up for HN which in turn, makes the account more valuable.

So are there any reasonable methods to combat this?

Is it a legal possibility (regardless of feasibility) to bring charges against people for manipulation of this kind? (Does HN even have a User Agreement? I can't remember if I had to do anything when I signed up)

Proof of work systems were originally designed to combat these types of 'spammy' behavior.

Give a challenge string and ask the user submitting an upvote to compute a nonce that when added to the string would produce an hash with 10 leading zeros. User submits the calculated nonce, the server computes the hash for challenge string + nonce and the upvote is registered. This makes it computationaly expensive for an upvote provider to submit hundreds of upvotes

It seems like being on the front page is DDoS'ing them, so that could work :).

Community should be vigilant about flagging content that feels forced trying to convert HN users into newsletter subscriptions, SaaS subscriptions, job applicants, routed through affiliate links etc. If you click the domain name beside submissions it shows you domain history, there's a similar page for users' submission history.

