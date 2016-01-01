Ask HN: Best Intro to Accounting/QuickBooks?

I'm bad and should feel bad and only do my corporate books once a year right before taxes. Each year I've completely forgotten everything about QuickBooks specifically and accounting in general, and have to rediscover everything. Is there a quick, written overview somewhere of creating/classifying accounts, processing transactions from banks feeds, etc? Ideally it would also cover common things like what taxes we've paid (state, local, federal) I need to pull out and track separately from payroll and the like. We only have about 100 entries a year right now, and mostly with the same few vendors. It feels silly to pay someone else to do this, though I'm willing to hear that I'm insane to be doing it myself.