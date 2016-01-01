|
|Ask HN: Best Intro to Accounting/QuickBooks?
|
14 points by kogir 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I'm bad and should feel bad and only do my corporate books once a year right before taxes. Each year I've completely forgotten everything about QuickBooks specifically and accounting in general, and have to rediscover everything.
Is there a quick, written overview somewhere of creating/classifying accounts, processing transactions from banks feeds, etc? Ideally it would also cover common things like what taxes we've paid (state, local, federal) I need to pull out and track separately from payroll and the like.
We only have about 100 entries a year right now, and mostly with the same few vendors. It feels silly to pay someone else to do this, though I'm willing to hear that I'm insane to be doing it myself.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
2. Failing that, make your chart of accounts in Quickbooks be exactly equal to the tax return you are filing. If there is a line item on your tax return for "Rabbits" then make a "Rabbits" account in Quickbooks.
3. Only make accounts to match the expenses you have. Don't try to guess the future and pre-populate the chart of accounts.
4. Be willing to have 5% - 10% of your expenses fall into "Misc." It isn't worth being anal-retentive.
5. All of this advice is based on the assumption that you are tracking expenses for the purpose of preparing a tax return, not gratifying your inner MBA with all sorts of management-related financial reports.
reply