Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Tkui – Python GUI maker that simulaneously edits the GUI and its editor (github.com)
18 points by asrp 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





tkui is one of my joke side projects but it does run and serve a purpose. I was trying to make some quick GUIs in Python for my own use but always restarting the program when small details in the layout changes makes for a slow workflow (closing and reopening the program).

So I wanted to use a GUI editor. I don't remember exactly but I think I didn't find anything that suited (I know I at least looked online for a while). So I decided to make my own, which became tkui.

Now the editor is itself a GUI so it'd be awfully helpful to have a GUI editor to make it. Because time travel isn't an option, I started from scratch and tried to add useful elements for create tkui itself. Of course, those elements are also the elements of tkui. So now tkui is a tkui maker.

If anyone have suggestions for "build orders" for recreating similar programs from scratch, I'd be interested to know.

I tried to make it so I need to restart tkui/the current project as little as possible. I also tried to the keep the project small, although with both dependencies, its getting larger.

reply


Joke or not I've been looking for something like this. Thanks.

reply


Each day more close to smalltalk ;)

reply


Indeed! Although I only recently learned of Squeak Smalltalk and variants like Pharo and Cuis (quite a bit after tkui was close to its current state). What GUI maker(s) do you recommend for Smalltalk?

Let me elaborate on your comment for other readers though. Smalltalk is a programming language in which an entire (graphical and audio) environment called Squeak was built. Smalltalk's dynamic nature and the nature of its global namespace (for classes and their methods) means that class and methods can be modified from within the environment at any time (and any future calls will use the new method). This is the part that make it similar to tkui (or perhaps rather tkui similar to Squeak).

reply


I really do hope one day to return to the ease of smalltalk without the oddity of the software images it presents.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: