So I wanted to use a GUI editor. I don't remember exactly but I think I didn't find anything that suited (I know I at least looked online for a while). So I decided to make my own, which became tkui.
Now the editor is itself a GUI so it'd be awfully helpful to have a GUI editor to make it. Because time travel isn't an option, I started from scratch and tried to add useful elements for create tkui itself. Of course, those elements are also the elements of tkui. So now tkui is a tkui maker.
If anyone have suggestions for "build orders" for recreating similar programs from scratch, I'd be interested to know.
I tried to make it so I need to restart tkui/the current project as little as possible. I also tried to the keep the project small, although with both dependencies, its getting larger.
Let me elaborate on your comment for other readers though. Smalltalk is a programming language in which an entire (graphical and audio) environment called Squeak was built. Smalltalk's dynamic nature and the nature of its global namespace (for classes and their methods) means that class and methods can be modified from within the environment at any time (and any future calls will use the new method). This is the part that make it similar to tkui (or perhaps rather tkui similar to Squeak).
