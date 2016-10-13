Hacker News
The idea maze of personal logging
pcmonk.me
7 points
by
pcmonk
28 minutes ago
billwilliams
3 minutes ago
This is great. The structure and simplicity is bomb and the data will be easy to mess around with while still being easy to clean up even if you mess around with verb usage like "scarfed" instead of "ate".
