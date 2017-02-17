Hacker News
Swift Changes Considered Harmful • Furbo.org
furbo.org
8 points
by
tambourine_man
1 hour ago
routelastresort
1 minute ago
"Considered Harmful" Essays Considered Harmful:
http://meyerweb.com/eric/comment/chech.html
reply
wilde
7 minutes ago
It's always a tradeoff. The io.js mess showed what happens when you try to be too stable.
reply
