Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why You Should Stop Taking the GOP Media Accountability Survey (medium.com)
1 point by kevinthew 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Article shows some thoughtful insight into how political organizations monetize emails and online surveys. I also think it shows how outrage can be used as fuel for opposition as well as kindling for rallying support for an in group. It really shows how powerful and dangerous disinforming with statistics can be.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: