Why You Should Stop Taking the GOP Media Accountability Survey
medium.com
1 point
by
kevinthew
14 minutes ago
1 comment
kevinthew
8 minutes ago
Article shows some thoughtful insight into how political organizations monetize emails and online surveys. I also think it shows how outrage can be used as fuel for opposition as well as kindling for rallying support for an in group. It really shows how powerful and dangerous disinforming with statistics can be.
