|
|Front end junior developer's perspective on JavaScript generators and desire to help
|
2 points by korshunad 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|My name is Anastasiia, and less than a year ago I decided to fully commit myself to front-end development. I like JS and React, and also I strongly believe that a developer should not only code, but also communicate well. That's why besides coding I find some time to write articles about what I am developing/learning.
Here are my recent thoughts on JS generators: https://medium.com/@korshunad/genuine-novice-intro-to-generators-5bbaf22bb5c3#.fv41zsou2
I know that there are many talented, smart and inspiring people reading Hackernews. I want to be one of you! Please, help with a career advice, I am really eager to talk and help with what I already know in JS, node.js and React.
