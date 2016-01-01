Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
When I first saw the switch I said that it could potentially become a huge platform for indie developers. This is definitely a step in the right direction, although I don't see why a devkit would even be necessary. Perhaps you're paying for software? Will this open the portable market to indie developers beyond phone games?

You are generally paying for unlocked firmware that will run whatever code you want, a feature that pirates would target on retail consoles. IIRC, some consoles also put more RAM in development kits.

It's a really interesting approach, considering how rampant Wii hacking was. Maybe instead of hacking the consoles, pirates will just buy dev kits, paying Nintendo a bit of a premium for the privilege?

Maybe they're hoping to make a little money on the pirates...

The developer Switch does appear to be different hardware, although we don't know the full extent of the differences yet.

Nintendo accidentally showed a devkit with 64GB of internal storage rather than the 32GB you get on retail units.

https://twitter.com/_ferrums/status/826816397238030337

The Wii U kits make with a special version Unity too

Don't DevKits have extra ports for you to connect to the machine?

Dev kits usually have extra memory for debugging overhead and occasionally hardware for cycle specific profiling and the like.

Most release games run up to 5mb(or less) to the system memory limits so you can't turn on debugging and waiting for LTCG builds which can take 30mins+.

The switch has a USB-C port though, which would be more than enough bandwidth for debugging. Mobile dev's have lived with USB 2.0 connections for building games just fine.

The problem is likely just that it becomes easier to install third party software if there is some kind of Dev mode inside retail units...but Nintendo's locked down hardware gets jailbroken anyways so I don't see the point in hiding it.

Well this has a standard USB Type-C Port for charging. Would be a waste to use it just for that.

Doesn't the Xbox One allow you to use normal consoles as Dev kits, effectively making it free? http://www.polygon.com/2016/3/30/11318568/xbox-one-dev-kit

Can't find recent information on PS4 dev kit prices, but given the number of indie games I see on it nowadays (and receive for free with PS+), I imagine it's not unreasonable.

The price is under NDA but I can say that there is separate, special devkit hardware for PS4 and it costs more than a consumer unit.

Any clue if this will be able to also play retail games? Given Nintendo's track record of keeping supply up with demand, some of us may consider just paying extra for the dev kit...

Does this mean it's far more likely that indie game developers can get their games in the legit Nintendo game store rather than some relegated "secondary" game store like Xbox did in the past which nobody ever actually goes to and is usually filled with junk (afaik)?

Xbox Live Arcade was absolutely terrible on the 360, akin to Steam Greenlight.

There were one joke games for a dollar, just like Steam has now.

There were overpriced games, bad games, shit games. Stuff that should be shamefully hidden on a hard drive long forgotten.

I am certainly glad about the death of Greenlight, and from what I can tell all the "indie@xbox" hype leading up to the launch of the One has been unfulfilled, with those games seemingly ending up on the PS4 instead.

I suppose whoever sells the most consoles gets to have the most indie titles.

Then again, I don't own either console, so maybe "indie@xbox" is better off than I'm thinking it is.

Nintendo had indie games like Stardew Valley ported over to the Wii U, IIRC, so I expect to see similar footwork done for the Switch.

Just want to clarify something: This includes a developer Switch console ($300 value retail). I am guessing the extra $200 gives you additional developer tools, documentation, and debug output and of course run self-signed software.

They also sound like they're working with Unreal and Unity to make migrating games easier.

If the developer Nintendo Switch could run other developer's retail games normally, I might consider buying one of these instead of a retail Switch just to tinker on.

>They also sound like they're working with Unreal and Unity to make migrating games easier.

On a related note, Unreal 4.15 released support for Switch development.[0]

[0]- https://www.unrealengine.com/blog/unreal-engine-4-15-release...

> If the developer Nintendo Switch could run other developer's retail games normally

Judging by past Nintendo console dev kits, this will not be the case.

