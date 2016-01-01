reply
Maybe they're hoping to make a little money on the pirates...
Nintendo accidentally showed a devkit with 64GB of internal storage rather than the 32GB you get on retail units.
https://twitter.com/_ferrums/status/826816397238030337
Most release games run up to 5mb(or less) to the system memory limits so you can't turn on debugging and waiting for LTCG builds which can take 30mins+.
The problem is likely just that it becomes easier to install third party software if there is some kind of Dev mode inside retail units...but Nintendo's locked down hardware gets jailbroken anyways so I don't see the point in hiding it.
Can't find recent information on PS4 dev kit prices, but given the number of indie games I see on it nowadays (and receive for free with PS+), I imagine it's not unreasonable.
There were one joke games for a dollar, just like Steam has now.
There were overpriced games, bad games, shit games. Stuff that should be shamefully hidden on a hard drive long forgotten.
I am certainly glad about the death of Greenlight, and from what I can tell all the "indie@xbox" hype leading up to the launch of the One has been unfulfilled, with those games seemingly ending up on the PS4 instead.
I suppose whoever sells the most consoles gets to have the most indie titles.
Then again, I don't own either console, so maybe "indie@xbox" is better off than I'm thinking it is.
Nintendo had indie games like Stardew Valley ported over to the Wii U, IIRC, so I expect to see similar footwork done for the Switch.
They also sound like they're working with Unreal and Unity to make migrating games easier.
If the developer Nintendo Switch could run other developer's retail games normally, I might consider buying one of these instead of a retail Switch just to tinker on.
On a related note, Unreal 4.15 released support for Switch development.[0]
[0]- https://www.unrealengine.com/blog/unreal-engine-4-15-release...
Judging by past Nintendo console dev kits, this will not be the case.
