|
|Ask HN: How should I teach code to kids?
|
19 points by holaboyperu 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite
|My little cousins are 7 and 9 years old. I have been thinking a lot how can I get them started with building and designing for the web.
I just finish my first attempt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiwWT2CERA8
I wanted to ask the HN, what other ideas or what type curriculum I can do to make it more fun and interesting for them. All ideas are welcomed.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
It's basically a UI for writing/sharing/leading code exercises.
It should obviously be using a database and have better security, but that wasn't a major priority for my original purpose.
https://github.com/katzgrau/hour-of-code-developer
reply