|Ask HN: How should I teach code to kids?
23 points by holaboyperu 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite
|My little cousins are 7 and 9 years old. I have been thinking a lot how can I get them started with building and designing for the web.
I just finish my first attempt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiwWT2CERA8
I wanted to ask the HN, what other ideas or what type curriculum I can do to make it more fun and interesting for them. All ideas are welcomed.
It's a 3rd person view where you control an astronaut on different missions. It has some RTS elements as there are various robots to control.
However, in addition to being able to directly control the robots (which is fun and accessible), you can write code that it'll execute and automate some simple tasks, like fetching resources, defending a base, etc.
What I've found out recently is the game was eventually released as open source (it was commercial) and picked up by a community of people working on making it better, and it's suppported on modern systems.
It's called Colobot [0] and I highly suggest you try it out, see if you think the kids would find it interesting.
[0] https://colobot.info/
