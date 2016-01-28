Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SpaceX Halts Rocket Launch 10 Seconds Before Planned Liftoff (bloomberg.com)
26 points by sillypuddy 3 hours ago | 13 comments





There's an old quote that seems applicable here:

"It's better to be on the ground wishing you were in the air, than to be in the air wishing you were on the ground."

The right call was made, yet they still need to start showing that they can regularly launch without blowing up on the pad, cargo and all. In other words, this was the right choice in a bad situation.

Musk tweeted last night that there was a potential leak issue that might cause a scrub during the launch. They added an automatic check for the problem, and it appears that's what caused the scrub.

Since this is a launch to the ISS, the launch window was tiny- miss it by a second, you've missed it completely.

They'll fix the issue and probably try again tomorrow.

Edit: my mistake, Musk has tweeted that there was another probably-unrelated-maybe-issue, and they called it off just to be safe. Still, provided the minor issue doesn't turn out to be something more major, tune in tomorrow at 9:30 am EST.

Ars now says that Musk is claiming to have personally scrubbed the otherwise "green" launch due to irregularities he spotted in a control system for the upper stage. Not sure we are getting any full story yet. Not sure he has full a story yet to give.

https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/02/behind-the-scenes-of...

Does he literally have a finger on an abort button? I find that very hard to believe.

NASA provided a live video of the launch prep. Maybe an hour before the launch, the commentator discussed two issues, and said that for both of those issues, they would make a call on it at T-1 minute.

Later on, the video showed SpaceX launch control center, with a group of people huddled together talking - I'm assuming they were discussing the issues.

One of those issues was resolved quite a while before the launch, but not a lot was said about the second issue - the second-stage engine actuator.

The launch was scrubbed at T-00:00:15. In the SpaceX video [1], you hear someone saying "Hold hold hold", followed by "Launch abort is started".

If I were to speculate, I'd suggest that the second-stage anomaly went away, but no-one could explain why. I think the launch was scrubbed, not because someone said "This will go wrong", but because no-one could say "This will go right". Even if Musk did personally scrub the launch, it was for an issue that had been an ongoing discussion for maybe an hour, and that they had already determined would be a (literal) last-minute decision.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1834&v=V5bG37hzw...

There was a large grouping of people talking in the control centre visible on stream about T-1m. I imagine it wasn't "I suddenly decided to call it off on a whim at T-10s" more like "I noticed an anomaly, talked to the team, and decided to call it off, the final decision was made by me at T-10s"

Looks like yes.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/832995083519614976

From the replies to that: "During a launch, anybody can call Elon and abort the launch." [0]. It seems like they want to go in the complete opposite direction of when NASA launched the Challenger despite an engineer telling them it would explode [1].

[0] https://twitter.com/zlsadesign/status/832995766436179969

[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/01/28/464744781/...

Sounds like the Andon cord[1] approach. It does seem to be superior in many contexts to a strict command and control hierarchy.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andon_(manufacturing)


There's no way he can't just command an abort from wherever he is.

No. With something as important as a space launch, the idea of a 10-second abort based on a phonecall is crazy. They need to be sure it isnt disinformation. That late in the game i would expect all communications to be only from verified sources, sources on a list with dedicated pathways and roles. Millions, billions are on the line.

I have taken issue with musk tweets that have been less than accurate before. Time will tell.

It doesn't cost nearly millions or billions to scrub a launch... It definitely costs that much to have a failed launch.

And this is why we write unit tests!

