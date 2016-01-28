"It's better to be on the ground wishing you were in the air, than to be in the air wishing you were on the ground."
reply
Since this is a launch to the ISS, the launch window was tiny- miss it by a second, you've missed it completely.
They'll fix the issue and probably try again tomorrow.
Edit: my mistake, Musk has tweeted that there was another probably-unrelated-maybe-issue, and they called it off just to be safe. Still, provided the minor issue doesn't turn out to be something more major, tune in tomorrow at 9:30 am EST.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/02/behind-the-scenes-of...
Does he literally have a finger on an abort button? I find that very hard to believe.
Later on, the video showed SpaceX launch control center, with a group of people huddled together talking - I'm assuming they were discussing the issues.
One of those issues was resolved quite a while before the launch, but not a lot was said about the second issue - the second-stage engine actuator.
The launch was scrubbed at T-00:00:15. In the SpaceX video [1], you hear someone saying "Hold hold hold", followed by "Launch abort is started".
If I were to speculate, I'd suggest that the second-stage anomaly went away, but no-one could explain why. I think the launch was scrubbed, not because someone said "This will go wrong", but because no-one could say "This will go right". Even if Musk did personally scrub the launch, it was for an issue that had been an ongoing discussion for maybe an hour, and that they had already determined would be a (literal) last-minute decision.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1834&v=V5bG37hzw...
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/832995083519614976
[0] https://twitter.com/zlsadesign/status/832995766436179969
[1] http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/01/28/464744781/...
I have taken issue with musk tweets that have been less than accurate before. Time will tell.
"It's better to be on the ground wishing you were in the air, than to be in the air wishing you were on the ground."
reply