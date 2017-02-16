reply
1) vimperator
2) single process handling multiple tabs (I typically have upwards of 40 tabs open at a time)
Firefox is in the process of removing plugins like 1) so that it makes it possible to remove 2).
Wonderful.
Going back on topic, I've stuck with Firefox for years because of DownThemAll and Firefox Sync. But I stopped using sync a couple of years ago, so that just left DownThemAll... which won't work after this change. So I'll probably leave Firefox behind. Safari supopsedly gives you better battery life on OS X, and Chrome is more popular (i.e., people probably test their stuff on it).
It is crazy if you think about it, because Mozilla is the last giant that respects its users. It has a very good proposition with regards too privacy and user-interest alignment.
There are still tons of less-then-smartª people using Chrome. I blame Mozilla for not doing any smart marketing at all.
ª Its fair to call it that way. You use a browser more than a car. Yet people do research before buying a car and carefully weigh the downsides versus the upsides. But not for their most important software application in their lifes.
