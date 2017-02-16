reply
The add-ons might be better, but XUL-based Firefox add-ons are not better. They essentially give full control of your computer to the developer of the add-on. There's no permission model. The "APIs" are mostly the internals of Firefox itself, and when Firefox updates, lots of add-ons break.
Most add-ons can be ported to webextensions. The ones that can't probably shouldn't have ever been add-ons to begin with.
Lots of other browsers used to do the same thing Firefox does, and chose to use a webextension-like model instead. Why? Because those screenshots of folks with half their screen consumed by toolbars, weird popups, overlays in the browser viewport, extensions that sneakily inject ads into pages, and track user behavior _still exist_. And there's really nothing Mozilla can do to stop them.
Do you know how Firefox add-ons get approved? A human sits down and sifts through the obfuscated source code. I helped build these tools years ago, I can tell you it's hell. Beyond being error-prone, it causes months-long delays in add-ons getting approved.
Firefox will be better off for only supporting webextensions.
1) vimperator
2) single process handling multiple tabs (I typically have upwards of 40 tabs open at a time)
Firefox is in the process of removing plugins like 1) so that it makes it possible to remove 2).
Wonderful.
It is crazy if you think about it, because Mozilla is the last giant that respects its users. It has a very good proposition with regards to privacy and user-interest alignment.
There are still tons of less-then-smartª people using Chrome. I blame Mozilla for not doing any smart marketing at all.
ª Its fair to call it that way. You use a browser more than a car. Yet people do research before buying a car and carefully weigh the downsides versus the upsides. But not for their most important software application in their lifes.
Going back on topic, I've stuck with Firefox for years because of DownThemAll and Firefox Sync. But I stopped using sync a couple of years ago, so that just left DownThemAll... which won't work after this change. So I'll probably leave Firefox behind. Safari supopsedly gives you better battery life on OS X, and Chrome is more popular (i.e., people probably test their stuff on it).
