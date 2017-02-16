Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Firefox 57 as the first release where only WebExtensions will be supported (mozilla.org)
49 points by Tree1993 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





I am honestly starting to believe that Mozilla is trying to run Firefox into the ground. I am not sure if it's just bad decision making or if the decision makers themselves had been bought off by competition, but it sure does feel like this. Why do we need one more Chrome like browser out there? I specifically use Firefox because it's a) not chrome, b) has better addons. If you hamstring the addons and make everything chrome/chromium like, what's the reasons to use FF then?

reply


> has better addons

The add-ons might be better, but XUL-based Firefox add-ons are not better. They essentially give full control of your computer to the developer of the add-on. There's no permission model. The "APIs" are mostly the internals of Firefox itself, and when Firefox updates, lots of add-ons break.

Most add-ons can be ported to webextensions. The ones that can't probably shouldn't have ever been add-ons to begin with.

Lots of other browsers used to do the same thing Firefox does, and chose to use a webextension-like model instead. Why? Because those screenshots of folks with half their screen consumed by toolbars, weird popups, overlays in the browser viewport, extensions that sneakily inject ads into pages, and track user behavior _still exist_. And there's really nothing Mozilla can do to stop them.

Do you know how Firefox add-ons get approved? A human sits down and sifts through the obfuscated source code. I helped build these tools years ago, I can tell you it's hell. Beyond being error-prone, it causes months-long delays in add-ons getting approved.

Firefox will be better off for only supporting webextensions.

reply


IMO Firefox has just 2 things to beat Chrome: better add-ons (like treestyle tabs) and politics (made by Mozilla instead of an ads company). They are burning the first one.

reply


If Firefox 56 is the last release to support Tree Style Tabs, it will be the last release of Firefox before I begrudgingly switch to Chromium.

reply


Why? Does Chromium support Tree Style Tabs despite using WebExtensions? If that's the case, why would that not be possible for Firefox? Or would you switch to make a statement?

reply


Try Pale Moon. It has Tree Style Tabs and will continue to even after Firefox gets rid of XUL

reply


+1 to Treestyle tabs (buggy though it may be), and also Tab Mix Pro, which lets me clone tabs.

reply


Mozilla may not be an ads company, but they make the vast majority of their money from giving space to ads companies.

reply


In one sense, it's just a marketing distinction. This is how liberal companies advertise to liberal consumers.

reply


November 14th. I really hope they get the promised additional APIs in order until then, but it seems like a really short time (given how they are not 1:1 Chrome yet last I checked). I personally don't mind the switch to much (since I really want better performance, and the beginning of e10s has helped, and I don't care much about non-trivial add-ons), but it's clear the promise of "We'll make new APIs for add-ons that need them" was important.

reply


I use Firefox because of 2 things:

1) vimperator 2) single process handling multiple tabs (I typically have upwards of 40 tabs open at a time)

Firefox is in the process of removing plugins like 1) so that it makes it possible to remove 2).

Wonderful.

reply


Is there a way we can continue use these classic addon?

reply


You can use the LTS (Extended Support Release? Not sure about the Mozilla terminology) version. For a while..

reply


Pale Moon

reply


Thanks for the tip on this - installing.


I use Vimperator. I have not upgraded Firefox since 43.0.4 in order to continue to use Vimperator. I will not upgrade Firefox past the point where it does not support Vimperator.

reply


Ouch, the comments over there are extremely negative. As mozilla is our last bastion of hope between advertising giants it pains me to see mozilla having an increasingly hard time to sustain a positive brand image.

It is crazy if you think about it, because Mozilla is the last giant that respects its users. It has a very good proposition with regards to privacy and user-interest alignment.

There are still tons of less-then-smartª people using Chrome. I blame Mozilla for not doing any smart marketing at all.

____

ª Its fair to call it that way. You use a browser more than a car. Yet people do research before buying a car and carefully weigh the downsides versus the upsides. But not for their most important software application in their lifes.

reply


Implying people who use Chrome are stupid is .. not a very nice thing to say.

reply


You are right. I did and do not say every chrome user is stupid, there might be legitimate use-cases. But the vast amount of people just install chrome or get it side-loaded with some freeware and don't even think about their options and the impact of their choice. Now that is less than smart.

reply


Is it just me or are Chrome's dev tools superior in every way to FF?

reply


My recollection is that both are as bad as each other: spiteful UI with 1 watch window and a fixed window layout. Dear people - start demanding more from your tools.

Going back on topic, I've stuck with Firefox for years because of DownThemAll and Firefox Sync. But I stopped using sync a couple of years ago, so that just left DownThemAll... which won't work after this change. So I'll probably leave Firefox behind. Safari supopsedly gives you better battery life on OS X, and Chrome is more popular (i.e., people probably test their stuff on it).

reply


DownloadThemAll will work now and into the future with Pale Moon.

reply


Why?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: