SpaceX: CRS-10 Hosted webcast
21 points
by
manaskarekar
1 hour ago
2 comments
cletusw
1 hour ago
HOLD, HOLD, HOLD. Next attempt 9:38 a.m. EST on Sunday, February 19.
cletusw
1 hour ago
Investigating strange behavior of the Thrust Vector Control system on the second stage.
