SpaceX: CRS-10 Hosted webcast (youtube.com)
21 points by manaskarekar 1 hour ago | 2 comments





HOLD, HOLD, HOLD. Next attempt 9:38 a.m. EST on Sunday, February 19.

Investigating strange behavior of the Thrust Vector Control system on the second stage.

