Patoline: A modern digital typesetting system (patoline.org)
Patoline: A modern digital typesetting system (patoline.org)





The first things I want to see when evaluating a new tool are:

1) a toy usage example

2) why I should use this over whatever I already use (La/Xe/Con/Luatex, Markdown, rST, Pandoc)

3) who is developing it and why I should trust them (e.g. "this is a hobby project", or "this is free-as-in-freedom with a grant from the Gates Foundation", or "we are a startup intending to sell your user metadata to Facebook when we are acquired in a few years")

I'm not sure this site addresses any of those

I was at least able to download the source tarball and confirm that it is GPL v2 licensed.

