Publing – A Social Media Display for Businesses
(
publing.co
)
14 points
by
lilyparker
2 hours ago
lilyparker
1 hour ago
Not actually. Publing is to showcase both user-generated and brand-generated content. It is not a management or monitoring tool.
richardboegli
1 hour ago
Looks like a competitor to HootSuite.
