Show HN: TinyAnalytics, a lightweight analytics tool (enough for most of us) (github.com)
17 points by josephernest 1 hour ago | 6 comments





A bit of explanation about why this project:

After years, I've noticed that I prefer to have few (important) informations about my websites, that I can consult each day in 30 seconds, rather than lots of informations for which I would need 15 or 30 minutes per day for an in-depth analysis.

(When it took me 15 minutes per day, I finally watched the analytics only once every 2 weeks or so).

More self-hosted analytics options are nice to see!

Why did you choose to write your own log-file instead of parsing server logs (which would work without PHP, which for me would be a large benefit)?

I started this project because I tried both Piwik and OpenWebAnalytics, and I was a bit unhappy with them (see http://josephbasquin.fr/aboutanalytics).

Own-log because it just worked easily, and doesn't require a configuration to match the server's log policies (logs layout can vary from one config to another). Note: The logs are digested each day, so they will never grow to a super big file.

Most other analytics solutions (Piwik, OWA) also do their own logging.

Why are you invoking python through a shell call inside of a PHP script, instead of just doing all of that with PHP directly?

I started in Python for the "worker process" because I'm much faster at writing Python code, for data parsing, digesting, etc. It's planned to rewrite this file into PHP to have a 100% PHP solution: https://github.com/josephernest/TinyAnalytics/issues/5 If someone feels like doing it, I'll apreciate :)

Does this use javascript tracking as well?

