After years, I've noticed that I prefer to have few (important) informations about my websites, that I can consult each day in 30 seconds, rather than lots of informations for which I would need 15 or 30 minutes per day for an in-depth analysis.
(When it took me 15 minutes per day, I finally watched the analytics only once every 2 weeks or so).
reply
Why did you choose to write your own log-file instead of parsing server logs (which would work without PHP, which for me would be a large benefit)?
Own-log because it just worked easily, and doesn't require a configuration to match the server's log policies (logs layout can vary from one config to another).
Note: The logs are digested each day, so they will never grow to a super big file.
Most other analytics solutions (Piwik, OWA) also do their own logging.
After years, I've noticed that I prefer to have few (important) informations about my websites, that I can consult each day in 30 seconds, rather than lots of informations for which I would need 15 or 30 minutes per day for an in-depth analysis.
(When it took me 15 minutes per day, I finally watched the analytics only once every 2 weeks or so).
reply