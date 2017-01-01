Ask HN: Is Product Management a safer bet in 2017?

AI is moving fast and coding will soon be handled by machines. We, the developers, will lose our jobs. Most of us are pushing features, fixing bugs, etc. Things that don't involve creativity, decision making or business knowledge. I have a feeling that Product Management will be the next big thing moving forward. Call me crazy - but it seems like a perfect candidate for software "development". All you need is to come up with a set of features and an MVP in mind, then the machines will build it for you. What do you think? Should we make the switch now?