Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Biologists find cave life that may be 50k years old
(
phys.org
)
11 points
by
dnetesn
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
Phithagoras
1 hour ago
National Geographic covered this story in greater detail here
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/02/crystal-caves-min...
reply
hprotagonist
55 minutes ago
maybe. this was the group that made the splashy but totally wrong assertions about arsenic-incorporating extremophiles a few years ago, so i'll pay attention only after peer review.
reply
anotheryou
40 minutes ago
Is he wearing cool-packs?
reply
atomical
0 minutes ago
I wondered what that was too.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply