Biologists find cave life that may be 50k years old (phys.org)
11 points by dnetesn 2 hours ago





National Geographic covered this story in greater detail here http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/02/crystal-caves-min...

maybe. this was the group that made the splashy but totally wrong assertions about arsenic-incorporating extremophiles a few years ago, so i'll pay attention only after peer review.

Is he wearing cool-packs?

I wondered what that was too.

