Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A critical analysis of Laravel
(
carnage.github.io
)
2 points
by
crbelaus
40 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
proyb2
11 minutes ago
Nice read on Laravel which I left for the same reasons and seeking many frameworks that could fit in short-term and long-term projects. I found perfect web framework could solve my needs, performance, safety and scalability.
http://perfect.org
Cool demo:
https://github.com/PerfectExamples/
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
http://perfect.org Cool demo: https://github.com/PerfectExamples/
reply