Currently we seem to be training one-off networks that are very good at a single thing (e.g. recognising hand written digits in 28x28 pixels), but we haven't been able to really connect multiple networks together to get to more generalised applications.
I didn't see this model coming, but it show DeepMind is taking an interesting direction here, potentially leading to more generally applicable ML capabilities.
[1]: http://neuralnetworksanddeeplearning.com
