I think Brasch hit the nail on the head with that.
I'm sure Apple has enough resources to follow through with this but not all companies can afford the lawyers and special operations centers to appease local regulatory laws in a single state. Just look around you house and consider how many electronics came from a low budget Chinese vendor.
I'm all for state rights but the costs should always be considered.
As Thomas Sowell said: "Economics is not about good intentions and hopes. It's about cause and effect".
For ex: US Chamber of Commerce just posted this article that 1/3 of small businesses surveyed said they hire less people because of health care costs. It's easy not to spare a tear for big companies. But the real victim of regulatory burden is not mega corps its the small businesses who account for 50% of all employment in the US and 90% of businesses are SMB.
https://www.uschamber.com/above-the-fold/small-businesses-te...
This law is pretty much "give us access to what you already give your techs and let us order from the replacement parts you still have in stock"
Maybe you're onto something, maybe we should only regulate big business.
> Right to repair bills in each state require manufacturers to provide software tools to bypass locks that prevent repair.
No, sorry. I do agree with companies (not just Apple) with locking down the security components to ensure no one could just take your device, replace a few components and give it back without your knowledge. We live in an increasingly mobile-only world and where such mobile components are getting more complex, powerful and more information-dense.
We're not talking about a dumb mower that is not storing any of your personal information, we're talking about a smart phone with complex security systems in it. Apple has the absolute right to protect it in order to protect your data, even in the ways that prevents you from repairing it yourself. With this law, there's no barrier or visible line between your ex replacing parts to monitor you and you replacing parts to repair it. Apple has a security lock for a very clear reason, to prevent your ex from doing this.
If you want to repair the broken Touch ID sensor and stuff, take it to Apple or if there's no store, mail it in.
If you just want to replace the battery or screen, then yes, Apple should be forced to sell these parts, just not the security related parts. Did the law clarify this distinction?
> We're not talking about a dumb mower that is not storing any of your personal information.
Exactly. That's why it's even more important that we be able to repair it ourselves.
> Apple has the absolute right to protect it in order to protect your data, even in the ways that prevents you from repairing your yourself.
There are no absolute rights. There are laws. I trust myself more than Apple and I don't think there's much you can say to convince me otherwise.
> If you want to repair, take it to Apple or if there's no store, mail it in.
Nope. I'd rather not, thanks! That's why we're going to get this law passed.
I don't trust anyone, but I only want Apple to hold the keys, not all random repair stores. It is a FAR worse idea to force Apple to provide security bypasses.
If security bypasses can be provided securely as LONG as you authorize it on the spot, then heck yes, force Apple to do this. But if they cannot, then nope, they shouldn't be forced.
> Exactly. That's why it's even more important that we be able to repair it ourselves.
I don't think we're disagreeing here, I'm totally on your side that we should be able to repair everything ourselves but I cannot agree with forcing companies to provide security bypasses in a manner that may be done without your knowledge.
> There are no absolute rights. There are laws. I trust myself more than Apple and I don't think there's much you can say to convince me otherwise.
You are correct, I phrased it wrong since there is a clear technical definition of what absolute right means.
I didn't say you shouldn't have the right to repair everything yourself. I'm totally on this but I disagree again on the security components, you should be able to replace it as long as it can be securely does and with information that only you know. Forcing Apple to provide this to repair shops without explicit controls over it, is a bad idea.
> Nope. I'd rather not, thanks! That's why we're going to get this law passed.
I've edited my post after that.
I mean, even when I do hand my device to the manufacturer I don't necessarily want to grant them access to my data.
Yes of course, screen/battery/radio etc but suppose we're talking about the TouchID+SoC integrated security component that store your authentication data. Should Apple be forced to provide a security bypass to allow the repair shop to randomly replace this with a different part not authorized by Apple?
There has to be clear definition of what they mean by security bypasses.
The San Bernardino case was different because he wasn't going to be unlocking his phone any time soon...
I have a feeling I'm overthinking what the article said. I need to look at the law itself.
Here's an alternate universe: You replace your home button, and now you need to use your PIN to unlock the device and Touch ID is reinitialised.
And in any case, I don't know why we're playing into Apple's security theatre, if there are technically sophisticated adversaries who can invade your personal security trying to hack you, it's game over for you. Nothing Apple does with Touch ID will be relevant.
Oh, they meant the other type of hackers
It'd be a different, better world if Symbolics had survived... but you know evolution doesn't quite work that way.
I did laugh slightly at the part where the Apple rep discovered they were dealing with an elected representative who actually was technical and actually would defend their position.
Turns out some of those bills were practically written by Apple lobbyists - they are worded in a way to "let you do as much as Apple certified Repair", which as this video shows means it lets you mail in your broken stuff to Apple ... :(
> Right to repair bills, which are currently making their way through eight states (Nebraska, New York, Tennessee, Wyoming, Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, and Massachusetts), would require electronics manufacturers to make repair parts and diagnostic and repair manuals available to independent repair professionals and consumers, not just "authorized" repair companies.
This seems like forcing Apple rather than releasing consumers. Just another example of over interfering Govts.
Your car stops working because you haven't made your mandatory overpriced yearly checkup? Sounds neat
Also having access to at least service manuals (if not complete schematics) can help repair and reuse electronics, which is great for the environment, low wage workers/families and developing nations in general.
But this is how Govts make enemies in business communities. Actions like these what made China 2nd most wealthy nation in record time.
> Ignoring that it will help small businesses.
How ? Common sense tell me this will put more legal requirements; those are never fun.
> being able to do what you want with the things you bought should be a right, not a privilege
Absolutely. But this forces Apple/others. It does not release customers from restrictions. If there are such any restrictions, Govts would be with in their rights to make such user/customer agreements unenforcable. But again, thats what not happening here.
> Your car stops working because you haven't made your mandatory overpriced yearly checkup? Sounds neat
How about you look for more favourable company ? But you know thats what people do. Such anti-customer corporations you are describing does not last for long in the market unless ofcourse Govts are helping them in someway, as the history shows.
> Also having access to at least service manuals (if not complete schematics) can help repair and reuse electronics, which is great for the environment, low wage workers/families and developing nations in general
Irrelevent. You are curbing liberties. Thats the argument against the law.
Small businesses providing repair services is what I meant, but it could also help businesses keep costs low by repairing stuff themselves.
BTW, I'm not only talking about Apple with this right to repair stuff, I'm talking about every company. Companies that make devices everyone lives with and depends on, and they want to retain control of them even though people pay the full price not for renting, but owning.
Yeah you can look for another company. Do it before they're driven out of business or acquired by the established ones. Or you can force corporations to do something that will benefit the population.
Liberties of the corporations. Well, companies really need some restrictions right now. The chase for growth and profits is insane and will fuck up the majority of people and this planet pretty soon.
You sound either like a multi-millionaire CEO or a brainwashed person who believes he's gonna be a millionaire someday.
Well, guess what, if you're middle to low class, the odds you'll strike it big are quite low (and they're getting lower every year).
They already have huge advantages, having laws that even the field and allow smaller businesses seems much more pro-business to me.
And you see that as a bad thing?
Frankly these corporations way too much power, from planned obsolescence to bad hardware. I for one would welcome the right to defend against these giants.
I am very quickly starting to lose any sympathy for apple as they turn from a great product company into a financially engineered entity without a trace of real innovation. With a full-on user-hostile attitude, to boot.
