Apple Says Right to Repair iPhones Will Turn Nebraska Into a ‘Mecca’ for Hackers (vice.com)
117 points by petethomas 11 hours ago | hide | past | web | 43 comments | favorite





To save Nebraska, maybe Apple should campaign for similar laws to be passed in all states; then, there will no incentive for the hackers to move there.

> You don't have to be afraid of technology—you have to be afraid of the people who are trying to prevent you from knowing the things they know.

I think Brasch hit the nail on the head with that.

I was on the Nebraska's side until I saw this, did everyone miss this part or did the article incorrectly wrote this?

> Right to repair bills in each state require manufacturers to provide software tools to bypass locks that prevent repair.

No, sorry. I do agree with companies (not just Apple) with locking down the security components to ensure no one could just take your device, replace a few components and give it back without your knowledge. We live in an increasingly mobile-only world and where such mobile components are getting more complex, powerful and more information-dense.

We're not talking about a dumb mower that is not storing any of your personal information, we're talking about a smart phone with complex security systems in it. Apple has the absolute right to protect it in order to protect your data, even in the ways that prevents you from repairing it yourself. With this law, there's no barrier or visible line between your ex replacing parts to monitor you and you replacing parts to repair it. Apple has a security lock for a very clear reason, to prevent your ex from doing this.

If you want to repair the broken Touch ID sensor and stuff, take it to Apple or if there's no store, mail it in.

If you just want to replace the battery or screen, then yes, Apple should be forced to sell these parts, just not the security related parts. Did the law clarify this distinction?

Your entire argument amounts to: Trust Apple and nobody else. What makes you think that's a good idea?

> We're not talking about a dumb mower that is not storing any of your personal information.

Exactly. That's why it's even more important that we be able to repair it ourselves.

> Apple has the absolute right to protect it in order to protect your data, even in the ways that prevents you from repairing your yourself.

There are no absolute rights. There are laws. I trust myself more than Apple and I don't think there's much you can say to convince me otherwise.

> If you want to repair, take it to Apple or if there's no store, mail it in.

Nope. I'd rather not, thanks! That's why we're going to get this law passed.

> Your entire argument amounts to: Trust Apple and nobody else. What makes you think that's a good idea?

I don't trust anyone, but I only want Apple to hold the keys, not all random repair stores. It is a FAR worse idea to force Apple to provide security bypasses.

If security bypasses can be provided securely as LONG as you authorize it on the spot, then heck yes, force Apple to do this. But if they cannot, then nope, they shouldn't be forced.

> Exactly. That's why it's even more important that we be able to repair it ourselves.

I don't think we're disagreeing here, I'm totally on your side that we should be able to repair everything ourselves but I cannot agree with forcing companies to provide security bypasses in a manner that may be done without your knowledge.

> There are no absolute rights. There are laws. I trust myself more than Apple and I don't think there's much you can say to convince me otherwise.

You are correct, I phrased it wrong since there is a clear technical definition of what absolute right means.

I didn't say you shouldn't have the right to repair everything yourself. I'm totally on this but I disagree again on the security components, you should be able to replace it as long as it can be securely does and with information that only you know. Forcing Apple to provide this to repair shops without explicit controls over it, is a bad idea.

> Nope. I'd rather not, thanks! That's why we're going to get this law passed.

I've edited my post after that.

Surely there should be a way to enable hardware repair without giving unfettered access to user data?

I mean, even when I do hand my device to the manufacturer I don't necessarily want to grant them access to my data.

> Surely there should be a way to enable hardware repair without giving unfettered access to user data?

Yes of course, screen/battery/radio etc but suppose we're talking about the TouchID+SoC integrated security component that store your authentication data. Should Apple be forced to provide a security bypass to allow the repair shop to randomly replace this with a different part not authorized by Apple?

There has to be clear definition of what they mean by security bypasses.

You assume iPhones are currently safe against physical tampering, but I haven't seen any evidence to suggest that is true.

The San Bernardino case was different because he wasn't going to be unlocking his phone any time soon...

They're not safe, nothing is but they're harder because of the secure enclave and so on. Are you going to tell me that it is a good idea to force Apple to offer security bypasses to allow said repairs to Touch ID that should be permitted to pair with the secure enclave that was originally paired with the previous Touch ID sensor only?

I have a feeling I'm overthinking what the article said. I need to look at the law itself.

So Apple engineered a system that can't be repaired without introducing a (mostly irrelevant) vulnerability. This is Apple's fault, they can do better.

Here's an alternate universe: You replace your home button, and now you need to use your PIN to unlock the device and Touch ID is reinitialised.

And in any case, I don't know why we're playing into Apple's security theatre, if there are technically sophisticated adversaries who can invade your personal security trying to hack you, it's game over for you. Nothing Apple does with Touch ID will be relevant.

You're arguing for security by obscurity.

I'm very rarely for new regulations (very much libertarian and conservative), but this is one issue I will gladly "reach across the isle" on. In the end it'll spur all the things I like: small businesses, competition, market diversity, and innovation.

One of the issues is that this is a state policy and may act as a deterrent for global companies wanting to sell products within the state. It may very well be easier to just skip Nebraska and focus resources elsewhere. Especially for low margin electronics products.

I'm sure Apple has enough resources to follow through with this but not all companies can afford the lawyers and special operations centers to appease local regulatory laws in a single state. Just look around you house and consider how many electronics came from a low budget Chinese vendor.

I'm all for state rights but the costs should always be considered.

As Thomas Sowell said: "Economics is not about good intentions and hopes. It's about cause and effect".

For ex: US Chamber of Commerce just posted this article that 1/3 of small businesses surveyed said they hire less people because of health care costs. It's easy not to spare a tear for big companies. But the real victim of regulatory burden is not mega corps its the small businesses who account for 50% of all employment in the US and 90% of businesses are SMB.

https://www.uschamber.com/above-the-fold/small-businesses-te...

Are you seriously saying you think Apple or HTC would stop selling things to Nebraskans? How's Apple gonna stop Amazon from sending iPhones to Omaha? eBay? Are they going to instruct Best Buy employees to demand proof-of-residence in neighboring states to prevent those conniving cornhuskers from replacing their batteries?

If the low budget Chinese vendors don't have repair manuals or authorised repaid centres, they don't need to do anything under this law.

This law is pretty much "give us access to what you already give your techs and let us order from the replacement parts you still have in stock"

For those not in the know, Thomas Sowell is a conservative historian, and the US Chamber of Commerce is not as official as it sounds; it's a group that opposes government protections.

Maybe you're onto something, maybe we should only regulate big business.

Would this really add a burden? These companies already make parts and service manuals available, some of them just restrict who is able to obtain them. To comply with the law, they would just need to stop restricting them.

Agree, but I will go out on a limb and say very few SMBs produce electronics (although there's a recent the trend in hardware startups).

You could make the argument that this law is only required because copyright, patents, licensing, and other regulations have gone far too far already. But the genie's out of the bottle. Seems like a good idea to me, too.

I'm pro open devices and anti imaginary property myself, but I don't see your argument. The only way I can connect your points is that perhaps without imaginary property, companies wouldn't have developed such a culture of secrecy and control - software would have stayed being seen as an "uninteresting" requirement of making a complete device. But with the ever-increasing complexity of software and the inherent irreversibility of compilation, I don't think that era would have lasted long regardless.

> "Apple said we would be the only state that would pass this, and that we would become the mecca for bad actors," Brasch, who is sponsoring the bill, told me in a phone call. "They said that doing this would make it very easy for hackers to relocate to Nebraska."

Oh, they meant the other type of hackers

Those nasty electronics repair for hire hackers.

Isn't all this depressing after realizing the origins of Apple. There are no machines for hackers these days.. it's all "look at the looks of this fancy UI" today, with actual interaction being all but an afterthought.

It'd be a different, better world if Symbolics had survived... but you know evolution doesn't quite work that way.

My understanding of Apple's argument is that currently, it would take a significant investment of resources to introduce a working hardware vulnerability to a target device, and that if this ability became commoditized (and thus viable on a larger scale) the decreased security might cause irreparable harm in the time it takes us to collectively correct it. Say, a device that stores screen tap locations and exflitrates as you walk by free public wifi? Don't know how practical that is but you get the idea. There's no hardware equivalent of a hash function to verify that what you've acquired is what you requested. Most people will never take it apart to check or would be able to spot something amiss if they did.

Um... good?

Right? I saw the headline and thought, awesome! Wait... they think that's an argument against, don't they.

This seems to be about the most reasonable legislative idea I've seen in tech in years. It's not surprising that Apple don't like it, but I don't think anyone expected them to, and the desperation and implausibility of the arguments they're presenting against it just reinforces how reasonable the changes would be.

I did laugh slightly at the part where the Apple rep discovered they were dealing with an elected representative who actually was technical and actually would defend their position.

The whole planned obsolescence and recently "repairs/modifications only by authorized companies" is utter bullshit. At least it's easier to stop buying Crapple than John Deere.

What is the difference between Apple Authorized iPhone Repair and Independent Repair?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2Vz6FwoXUE

Turns out some of those bills were practically written by Apple lobbyists - they are worded in a way to "let you do as much as Apple certified Repair", which as this video shows means it lets you mail in your broken stuff to Apple ... :(

From the article:

> Right to repair bills, which are currently making their way through eight states (Nebraska, New York, Tennessee, Wyoming, Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, and Massachusetts), would require electronics manufacturers to make repair parts and diagnostic and repair manuals available to independent repair professionals and consumers, not just "authorized" repair companies.

This seems like forcing Apple rather than releasing consumers. Just another example of over interfering Govts.

It's an abuse of HN to use the site primarily for political and ideological battle. That's destructive of what HN is for. Since you've done nothing else even after we warned you about this, we've banned this account.

We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13674685 and marked it off-topic.

IMO it's a very good law for the population/nation/citizens. Ignoring that it will help small businesses, being able to do what you want with the things you bought should be a right, not a privilege. The government exists for stuff like this. If they don't interfere, then what?

Your car stops working because you haven't made your mandatory overpriced yearly checkup? Sounds neat

Also having access to at least service manuals (if not complete schematics) can help repair and reuse electronics, which is great for the environment, low wage workers/families and developing nations in general.

> IMO it's a very good law for the population/nation/citizens.

But this is how Govts make enemies in business communities. Actions like these what made China 2nd most wealthy nation in record time.

> Ignoring that it will help small businesses.

How ? Common sense tell me this will put more legal requirements; those are never fun.

> being able to do what you want with the things you bought should be a right, not a privilege

Absolutely. But this forces Apple/others. It does not release customers from restrictions. If there are such any restrictions, Govts would be with in their rights to make such user/customer agreements unenforcable. But again, thats what not happening here.

> Your car stops working because you haven't made your mandatory overpriced yearly checkup? Sounds neat

How about you look for more favourable company ? But you know thats what people do. Such anti-customer corporations you are describing does not last for long in the market unless ofcourse Govts are helping them in someway, as the history shows.

> Also having access to at least service manuals (if not complete schematics) can help repair and reuse electronics, which is great for the environment, low wage workers/families and developing nations in general

Irrelevent. You are curbing liberties. Thats the argument against the law.

The government is for all people not only businesses.

Small businesses providing repair services is what I meant, but it could also help businesses keep costs low by repairing stuff themselves.

BTW, I'm not only talking about Apple with this right to repair stuff, I'm talking about every company. Companies that make devices everyone lives with and depends on, and they want to retain control of them even though people pay the full price not for renting, but owning.

Yeah you can look for another company. Do it before they're driven out of business or acquired by the established ones. Or you can force corporations to do something that will benefit the population.

Liberties of the corporations. Well, companies really need some restrictions right now. The chase for growth and profits is insane and will fuck up the majority of people and this planet pretty soon.

You sound either like a multi-millionaire CEO or a brainwashed person who believes he's gonna be a millionaire someday. Well, guess what, if you're middle to low class, the odds you'll strike it big are quite low (and they're getting lower every year).

I'm not sure why "pro business" always seems to mean pro-big corporate.

They already have huge advantages, having laws that even the field and allow smaller businesses seems much more pro-business to me.

>Actions like these what made China 2nd most wealthy nation in record time.

And you see that as a bad thing?

Rich is relative. Sure, China has the second largest GDP but on a per capita basis it's not even in the top 50 (regardless of purchasing power parity or straight up wealth).

Doesn't seem like it. Repair manuals don't cost anything to release, and it's not like the innovation today is at the PCB level; it's interference if the state forces someone to support outdated products by ensuring the availability of ICs and stuff... but the firms in the supply chain should only be too happy to supply if there is demand (ebay is chock full of every imaginable parts peddled by Chinese traders).

Frankly these corporations way too much power, from planned obsolescence to bad hardware. I for one would welcome the right to defend against these giants.

or perhaps it means just not making them impossible or certainly very difficult to repair, requiring a costly replacement or ending up in landfill. The only reason apple do this is to keep people buying new devices, they repair the broken ones and resell them. If the govt didnt mandate then apple have no reason to change their behaviour even though it is to the detriment of everyone except apple.

To say the only reason Apple makes products that are hard to repair so that they can force consumers to buy more new products is disingenuous. Could it not be that they are trying to make the most efficient use of space to make products smaller thereby having a second order effect of being less repairable? I am not saying this is the entire justification or that what you are saying isn't factored into their decision making process. What I am trying to say is that asserting they ARE doing something with the only reason being x, is wrong unless you have explicit knowledge of their internal thought process.

The trick here is Apple does NOT provide "repair parts, diagnostic and repair manuals" to their Authorized Certified repair shops. What they provide is a mail address and $17 per one mail in, all his while Apple charges $150-299.

Microsoft has become less evil than Apple in the mindshare of the "technical folks" these days. This is pretty amazing!

I am very quickly starting to lose any sympathy for apple as they turn from a great product company into a financially engineered entity without a trace of real innovation. With a full-on user-hostile attitude, to boot.

I'm always surprised people see this as a recent trend. If a machine has no expansion ports and the case is sealed with the weirdest screws they could find, it was meant to be an appliance for consumers rather than a tool for people.

