Y Combinator CEO Michael Siebel AMA on Whale
askwhale.com
8 points
by
ranidu
2 hours ago
5 comments
yoodenvranx
17 minutes ago
No way I am going to watch 45 seconds videos when it would take me 10 seconds to read the answer.
pbiggar
11 minutes ago
Yeah, I'm super interested in this and love AMAs on reddit, but video is just so much more annoying than text.
iopuy
34 minutes ago
Is "Whale" a ycombinator backed company?
alextheparrot
30 minutes ago
At very least it looks like it is founded by Justin Kan (Twitch, etc.), who is a YC partner.
chinathrow
22 minutes ago
"This video requires 8 coins to watch."
Yawn.
