Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Y Combinator CEO Michael Siebel AMA on Whale
(
askwhale.com
)
6 points
by
ranidu
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
yoodenvranx
13 minutes ago
No way I am going to watch 45 seconds videos when it would take me 10 seconds to read the answer.
reply
pbiggar
7 minutes ago
Yeah, I'm super interested in this and love AMAs on reddit, but video is just so much more annoying than text.
reply
iopuy
30 minutes ago
Is "Whale" a ycombinator backed company?
reply
alextheparrot
26 minutes ago
At very least it looks like it is founded by Justin Kan (Twitch, etc.), who is a YC partner.
reply
chinathrow
18 minutes ago
"This video requires 8 coins to watch."
Yawn.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply