Y Combinator CEO Michael Siebel AMA on Whale (askwhale.com)
8 points by ranidu 2 hours ago | 5 comments





No way I am going to watch 45 seconds videos when it would take me 10 seconds to read the answer.

Yeah, I'm super interested in this and love AMAs on reddit, but video is just so much more annoying than text.

Is "Whale" a ycombinator backed company?

At very least it looks like it is founded by Justin Kan (Twitch, etc.), who is a YC partner.

"This video requires 8 coins to watch."

Yawn.

