Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Chinese students at UC San Diego want a safe space from Dalai Lama's speech (shanghaiist.com)
5 points by lsh123 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"In the early-to-mid 20th century, the phrase "politically correct" was associated with the dogmatic application of Stalinist doctrine, debated between Communist Party members and American Socialists."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_correctness

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: