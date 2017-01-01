Hacker News
10 most influential personal computers – in pictures
theguardian.com
2 points
by
bootload
41 minutes ago
bootload
35 minutes ago
I'd argue that the Alto and Mac are the most visionary, it's the beige IBM PC that allowed the market to explode. And the keyboard on that Thinkpad. Why can't a laptop have these kinds of keyboards?
