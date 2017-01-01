Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
10 most influential personal computers – in pictures (theguardian.com)
I'd argue that the Alto and Mac are the most visionary, it's the beige IBM PC that allowed the market to explode. And the keyboard on that Thinkpad. Why can't a laptop have these kinds of keyboards?

