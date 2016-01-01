Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Humans Never Stopped Evolving (2016) (the-scientist.com)
9 points by gwern 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Now eagerly awaiting:

"Humans Once Actually Thought They Stopped Evolving (2216)"

reply


Does it go on, though?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: