|Ask HN: Where can I get feedback on my project before the launch?
1 point by rayalez 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi! I've made a project that I think is pretty cool, but I'm not ready to submit it to Show HN or Product Hunt yet.
I would like to find the first 10-20 people to check it out and give me feedback before I share it with the larger audience.
Can you guys recommend me a good place where I can find them?
(If anyone is interested, it's a platform for sharing/discovering web development learning resources. Send me a message to raymestalez@gmail.com if you'd like to help.)
