Ask HN: Where can I get feedback on my project before the launch?
Hi! I've made a project that I think is pretty cool, but I'm not ready to submit it to Show HN or Product Hunt yet.

I would like to find the first 10-20 people to check it out and give me feedback before I share it with the larger audience.

Can you guys recommend me a good place where I can find them?

(If anyone is interested, it's a platform for sharing/discovering web development learning resources. Send me a message to raymestalez@gmail.com if you'd like to help.)






