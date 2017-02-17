Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
HHVM's Profile-Guided Region JIT (hhvm.com)
I was honestly surprised how well PHP7 fared against HHVM. No JIT, and likely a much smaller team and budget. Most of the comparisons I've seen show them as roughly the same performance.

