Ask HN: Tax transistors? Funding basic income in post-work world?

Had a thought that taxing transistors would be the fairest way to fund transistors in a world where automation was destroying jobs at a rapid clip. I acknowledge that taxation around any single metric would incentivize non-optimal work arounds but this seems like a fair enough proxy for "work done" that would be hard to word-around. I'm interested from the UBI proponents how we would fund this kind of social program in a capitalist system where profits are still accruing to companies that controlled "intelligence."