Botpress: an open-source bot creation tool written in JavaScript (github.com)
18 points by slvnperron 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Botpress is great! RadBots (https://radbots.com/) built a monetization module for use in Botpress and found the experience to be great. Total support, engaged devs, and great mission.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/botpress-monetize

We changed the URL from https://github.com/botpress to what seems to be the main project on that list.

