Botpress: an open-source bot creation tool written in JavaScript
18 points
by
slvnperron
1 hour ago
lowglow
45 minutes ago
Botpress is great! RadBots (
https://radbots.com/
) built a monetization module for use in Botpress and found the experience to be great. Total support, engaged devs, and great mission.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/botpress-monetize
dang
32 minutes ago
We changed the URL from
https://github.com/botpress
to what seems to be the main project on that list.
