Show HN: Hacker News Client for iOS (React Native)

Let me know what you think! I'm hoping to add a lot more features, the first being a settings page with some color settings and dark mode.
App: https://appsto.re/us/czg7hb.i
Code: https://github.com/seanyesmunt/hackernews
I made one last month too. With React Native and Redux!
https://github.com/abhishekbhardwaj/Yet-Another-Hacker-News-...
I have never done it myself because I always come to the same conclusion: reading HN in Safari works perfectly well, and I don't like introducing a new user interface unless there is a compelling advantage. Does this app add new features that the web interface doesn't provide?
I mostly made it to have a canvas that I can try to add/build fun features whenever I want.
I haven't worked with storing info to a device with react native, but it doesn't look like it will be too hard.
I like how snappy the app is. Only thing I'd change is that filter selection: The "standard" menu icon would look better IMO.
Congrats on the good job!
Btw, now that you did a whole project with React Native, what are your thoughts on it?
What is the "standard" menu icon? This isn't really a menu, but a dropdown, so I figured the chevron would work fine.
I'm really pleased with React Native. I am writing React at work, and I was surprised how similar it is to React. I know that is the selling point for it, but after learning the few gotchas from the docs, it was pretty much just like writing a web app.
I'm currently not touching local storage, I will as I add more settings, so I can't really comment on that.
The navigator is a little confusing, but there is a new navigation project[1] that is supposed to be pretty solid, I am planning on migrating to that soon.
[1] https://github.com/react-community/react-navigation
