Show HN: Hacker News Client for iOS (React Native)

I made a Hacker News reader for iOS with React Native and Redux. It was mostly for me to learn more about React Native, but I'm really happy with the result. Let me know what you think! I'm hoping to add a lot more features, the first being a settings page with some color settings and dark mode. App: https://appsto.re/us/czg7hb.i Code: https://github.com/seanyesmunt/hackernews