Show HN: Hacker News Client for iOS (React Native)
12 points by seanyesmunt 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite
I made a Hacker News reader for iOS with React Native and Redux. It was mostly for me to learn more about React Native, but I'm really happy with the result.

Let me know what you think! I'm hoping to add a lot more features, the first being a settings page with some color settings and dark mode.

App: https://appsto.re/us/czg7hb.i

Code: https://github.com/seanyesmunt/hackernews






Haha nice! Good work! :)

I made one last month too. With React Native and Redux! https://github.com/abhishekbhardwaj/Yet-Another-Hacker-News-...

I have considered writing a Hacker News Reader app for iOS a number of times. I still think it would be fun to write, and I commend the author for making the effort.

I have never done it myself because I always come to the same conclusion: reading HN in Safari works perfectly well, and I don't like introducing a new user interface unless there is a compelling advantage. Does this app add new features that the web interface doesn't provide?

No, the API is read-only at the moment. So from the app, you can't login/post/comment. It's more of a reader.

I mostly made it to have a canvas that I can try to add/build fun features whenever I want.

I a boreal fan but they haven't updated their app for a while, I think they have abandon it. One feature I would like to see is some kind of history, posts I have visited. Also, I think the font size on my 4s is huge, it takes a lot of screen space( almost one post per screen). Will give it a try. Btw it's quite fast! Nice work!

Thanks! History is definitely something I want to add. I was just focused on a solid stories view/thread view. Now that I am happy with that I plan to add more settings/features.

I haven't worked with storing info to a device with react native, but it doesn't look like it will be too hard.

Awesome! Thanks for sharing it!

Looks pretty neat!

I like how snappy the app is. Only thing I'd change is that filter selection: The "standard" menu icon would look better IMO.

Congrats on the good job!

Btw, now that you did a whole project with React Native, what are your thoughts on it?

Thanks!

What is the "standard" menu icon? This isn't really a menu, but a dropdown, so I figured the chevron would work fine.

I'm really pleased with React Native. I am writing React at work, and I was surprised how similar it is to React. I know that is the selling point for it, but after learning the few gotchas from the docs, it was pretty much just like writing a web app.

I'm currently not touching local storage, I will as I add more settings, so I can't really comment on that.

The navigator is a little confusing, but there is a new navigation project[1] that is supposed to be pretty solid, I am planning on migrating to that soon.

[1] https://github.com/react-community/react-navigation

