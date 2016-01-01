Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GM to build, test thousands of self-driving Bolts in 2018 (reuters.com)
32 points by prostoalex 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





A lot of people here are balking on the price for consumers. Looking it at another way is that the Bolt will be sold to ride sharing companies at 100k each and they would buy it in a heartbeat.

reply


Yet they probably don't even encrypt their app's user credentials, as most of the big car makers seem to be doing:

https://securelist.com/analysis/publications/77576/mobile-ap...

Good luck to the beta testers buying them.

reply


>"If you assume the cost of these autonomous vehicles, the very early ones, will be six figures, there aren’t very many retail customers that are willing to go out and spend that kind of money," Ableson said.

Oh well I guess it will be a few years before I can recline and take a nap in my robo car while in traffic

reply


>"If you assume the cost of these autonomous vehicles, the very early ones, will be six figures, there aren’t very many retail customers that are willing to go out and spend that kind of money," Ableson said.

"Tesla Narrowly Misses 80,000-Vehicle Sales Goal in 2016"

https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-misses-its-2016-sales-goa...

reply


Well for GM, 80k cars doesn't move the needle.

GM sold 320k cars in December 2016 alone.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/auto-industry-poised-to-set-ann...

reply


None of those 320k cars GM sold have autopilot hardware sending data back to the manufacturer for self-driving algorithm refinement. All of those Tesla vehicles do. New Teslas are delivered every day that add to the data corpus.

Hence the comparison.

reply


Yeah I think they missed the "..on a GM" portion of that sentiment. There are plenty of people going and buying six figure cars, clearly. However, spending six figures on the Chevy brand would feel weird.

reply


I also think they missed the mark on "six figures". If that car costs six figures they are DOA. The most expensive part of self-driving cars (as I understand it) is the LIDAR, and I think those have come down to sub $10,000, and Tesla has more-or-less figured out how to do self-driving without it.

reply


I would expect that the engineering costs to bring the vehicle to market would, even when divided among many sales, far exceed the cost of a single LIDAR unit.

reply


They're not DOA if they allow fleet operators to not hire drivers.

reply


And the Teslas are nicer cars to boot.

But it probably isn't a great comparison, at least not until we see what the GM cars can do and then the Teslas prove out equivalent capabilities (without the benefit of $50,000 of sensor hardware).

reply


Cost of these autonomous vehicles, the very early ones, will be six figures

GM paid a billion dollars for those Cruise clowns. If they build 10,000 self-driving cars, that alone is $100K per car.

Meanwhile, Volvo is quietly putting 100 customers in self-driving cars.[1] They're still way ahead on marketing, too.[2]

Volvo and Google/Waymo are the only self-driving car makers I'd trust right now. They're the only ones who take the safety issues seriously. All the other ones testing in California have crappy disconnect statistics. (Uber refuses to test in California because they'd have to report their numbers, but reports of their bad driving indicate their system isn't very good.)

[1] http://blog.caranddriver.com/meet-the-first-real-family-slat... [2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDB6fFflTVA

reply


"Bolt"? They really couldn't name it something more identifying and clever than the self-driving bolt?

I came here thinking they were attempting some way to make things self assemble. "It's a self driving bolt. You don't have to use a screw driver to screw it in it does that itself."

Besides, GM building a self driving car feels like letting the people who make plastic grocery bags make doors for safes or something. Sounds dangerous and it just sounds like it'll cause the name "Bolt" to stand for "run away suddenly out of control."...

reply


Bolt is their electric model. They are adding self driving tech. Why rename it?

reply


I kind of covered my personal answer to that in my original comment.

It also annoys me that companies name things common English names because that makes it hard to search for things. "Chevy bolt loose steering" "bolt bolt size trunk latch" "bolt size for tires"

Ultimately, it's obviously a battle that I'm not going to win because I'd prefer everything just have a GUID so I can easily identify exactly what I have. "The Chevrolet B0F30517-BAFE-43EB-BA62-1832AC5272F7"

Lastly, I know it's been a common theme for a long time but it just seems to keep getting worse. Apple Ping. Chevy Bolt. Chevy Volt. Chevy Spark. Many different products called Hydrogen etc. Rust. I know of at least 2 products called Go. It just wouldn't be difficult to change spelling or do something clever instead of just taking direct, common dictionary words and grabbing them for your product.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: