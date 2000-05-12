Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Three Qualities Nordic Founders Lack (hajak.se)
Sure, he’s an angel investor, so of course he, like any VC, needs companies to be big, fast. But this is very seldom what’s best for the company. As Joel Spolsky called it in Strategy Letter I¹, they want to be Ben and Jerry’s, not Amazon.

https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/05/12/strategy-letter-i-...

I'm a US Citizen who was self-employed in Sweden for about six years (1999-2006). I was very frustrated at how hard it was to get things to 1. where I was approved to do work and 2. get feedback so I could 3. get paid.

On the other hand, now that I'm back in the US I get tired of the continual rat race and wish I had as much vacation as everybody else got in Sweden. The US doesn't give decompression time, but Sweden didn't allow for as much deep focus time.

Mind you, I also had communication problems. I expected people to clearly say yes or no and then stick to that. The Swedish politeness took awhile to interpret.

I think this could be any smaller country eg Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore. Its really difficult to build a world beating huge company from smaller centres. Perhaps dominating local markets or selling out to a global behemoth are the only successful models.

This is a very short article with very little to back up the claims that these things are actually lacking and why it's a bad thing that they are.

I mean sure, it's advise but honestly:

> So, please Nordic founders with your fantastic design and culture skills, please have greater ambition, stronger conviction, and ship more often.

Nothing in that whole article helps you, as a (Nordic) founder, to achieve any of it. Considering this is coming from a VC, maybe a bit more "how to go about this" would be helpful instead of the blanket "you just kinda suck at this" statement.

