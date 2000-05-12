① https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/05/12/strategy-letter-i-...
reply
On the other hand, now that I'm back in the US I get tired of the continual rat race and wish I had as much vacation as everybody else got in Sweden. The US doesn't give decompression time, but Sweden didn't allow for as much deep focus time.
Mind you, I also had communication problems. I expected people to clearly say yes or no and then stick to that. The Swedish politeness took awhile to interpret.
I mean sure, it's advise but honestly:
> So, please Nordic founders with your fantastic design and culture skills, please have greater ambition, stronger conviction, and ship more often.
Nothing in that whole article helps you, as a (Nordic) founder, to achieve any of it. Considering this is coming from a VC, maybe a bit more "how to go about this" would be helpful instead of the blanket "you just kinda suck at this" statement.
① https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/05/12/strategy-letter-i-...
reply