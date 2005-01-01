Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Don’t Take My Folders Away: Organizing Personal Info to Get Things Done (2005) (washington.edu)
16 points by mpweiher 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





"... to Get Things Done"

If the goal is to organize things for easy future browsing, the folder approach works well. But, if the goal is to clearly see what the next actions are and make progress on them, it is not a good approach since the latest and important items are buried somewhere deep inside all the folders.

reply


What's your opinion there?

Any suggestions, for someone building a personal db.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: