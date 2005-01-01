If the goal is to organize things for easy future browsing, the folder approach works well. But, if the goal is to clearly see what the next actions are and make progress on them, it is not a good approach since the latest and important items are buried somewhere deep inside all the folders.
reply
Any suggestions, for someone building a personal db.
If the goal is to organize things for easy future browsing, the folder approach works well. But, if the goal is to clearly see what the next actions are and make progress on them, it is not a good approach since the latest and important items are buried somewhere deep inside all the folders.
reply