PJON™ (Padded Jittering Operative Network) is an Arduino compatible, multi-master, multi-media communications bus
system. It proposes a Standard, it is designed as a framework and implements a totally software-emulated network
protocol stack. It is a valid alternative to i2c, 1-Wire, Serial and other Arduino compatible protocols. Visit the
Wiki, Documentation and Troubleshooting wiki pages to know more about the PJON Standard.
Features
* Configurable 2 level addressing (device and bus id) for scalable applications
* Multi-media support with the data link layer abstraction or Strategy framework
* Configurable strategies inclusion (for memory optimization)
* Configurable 1 or 2 bytes packet length (max 255 or 65535 bytes)
* Master-slave or multi-master dynamic addressing
* Configurable synchronous and/or asynchronous Acknowledgement of correct packet sending
* Collision avoidance to enable multi-master capability
* Selectable CRC8 or CRC32 table-less cyclic redundancy check
* Packet manager to handle, track and if necessary retransmit a packet sending in background
* Optional ordered packet sending
* Error handling
Somewhat similar to Dallas 1-wire.
Is it Point-To-Point or Broadcast or both? Can you subscribe to a class of messages even if they aren't sent to you explicitly?
What's with auth and encryption? Something cryptographically sound?
Sorry for not diving into the docs because that's what I would like to see on that page. And please, no video.
