Show HN: PJON – Padded Jittering Operative Network (pjon.org)
11 points by gioscarab 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





So, what the heck is PJON? I read the whole page, and don't know.. something to do with communication. Hardware? Software? Library? Somehow JSON related?

Looks like the Why page doesn't really answer that question but the main site might be better:

http://www.pjon.org/

Ok, we changed the URL to that from http://www.pjon.org/why.php.

From the homepage:

  PJON™ (Padded Jittering Operative Network) is an Arduino
  compatible, multi-master, multi-media communications bus
  system. It proposes a Standard, it is designed as a
  framework and implements a totally software-emulated network
  protocol stack.

GitHub page has a much better introduction than this beautiful yet uninformative website.

https://github.com/gioblu/PJON

PJON™ (Padded Jittering Operative Network) is an Arduino compatible, multi-master, multi-media communications bus system. It proposes a Standard, it is designed as a framework and implements a totally software-emulated network protocol stack. It is a valid alternative to i2c, 1-Wire, Serial and other Arduino compatible protocols. Visit the Wiki, Documentation and Troubleshooting wiki pages to know more about the PJON Standard.

Features

* Configurable 2 level addressing (device and bus id) for scalable applications

* Multi-media support with the data link layer abstraction or Strategy framework

* Configurable strategies inclusion (for memory optimization)

* Configurable 1 or 2 bytes packet length (max 255 or 65535 bytes)

* Master-slave or multi-master dynamic addressing

* Configurable synchronous and/or asynchronous Acknowledgement of correct packet sending

* Collision avoidance to enable multi-master capability

* Selectable CRC8 or CRC32 table-less cyclic redundancy check

* Packet manager to handle, track and if necessary retransmit a packet sending in background

* Optional ordered packet sending

* Error handling

The actual wire format: https://github.com/gioblu/PJON/blob/master/strategies/Softwa...

Somewhat similar to Dallas 1-wire.

How fast is that? What's the latency for initiating communication and the roundtrip after the communication is initiated? Because it always irks me with bluetooth and wi-fi, why does it takes ages to connect? Why not 100 msec?

Is it Point-To-Point or Broadcast or both? Can you subscribe to a class of messages even if they aren't sent to you explicitly?

What's with auth and encryption? Something cryptographically sound?

Sorry for not diving into the docs because that's what I would like to see on that page. And please, no video.

