What exactly are these "stored value cards" with associated mobile apps? Things like gift cards? Or are they talking about Apple and Android Pay?
I say put your skeptics head on if the title of the article ends in a question mark (and also sources cited do not directly discuss the matter at hand).
There's some powerful stuff you can do with that.
Those aren't very compatible business models. If Amazon wants a bank, there's probably a lot of options with better synergies.
Harsh words for someone who runs a bank with no overdraft fees!
I always thought their business model was giving people with starter credit (like college students) credit cards and car loans.
This is what I've seen of them. They offer college students (who don't know better) really bad credit card deals with high fees and high rates and sneaky "gotcha" contract terms.
Although I may be overly harsh since my impressions of them are all based on their credit cards. For all I know, their other banking services are ethical.
Also to be fair: by the time Capital One acquired ING, I was too old to know many college students so my anecdotes were all from before then.
I never got the impression that they were predators.
As for their credit card division, I personally haven't had any issues.
By comparison, Amazon's market cap is around $400 billion.
Ironically, they both seem to make around the same amount of money.
Many companies have fixed capital assets worth less than the company, because they've financed those assets with debt, which would have to be acquired or repaid at the time of the company's sale. Some companies have close to no fixed assets but are worth much from their prestige or ability to execute. Some companies have secondary liabilities that are worth much more than their assets - See Yahoo, who were at one point worth less than the valuation of their holding in Alibaba.
Buyouts are rarely done in cash. They're often done in financing, with several banks lending money to the company to cover the total purchase price. They're also frequently done in stock, where the buying company gives the acquired company shares in the buyer equal to the value of the acquired - Either by issuing new stock, or by simply buying up the old, or some combination of the two.
I'm not sure this is a good article, though. It seems to be nothing but a rumour.
