Amazon Looking to Buy Capital One? (bankingtech.com)
> Regulators in the US are taking interest in the large sums collectively kept on stored value cards and the associated mobile apps. “The money stored on these cards – and any similar stored value accounts – are effectively the same as bank deposits and as the total value now exceeds the deposits at smaller US banks, regulators are seeing a need to apply oversight,” O’Brien says.

What exactly are these "stored value cards" with associated mobile apps? Things like gift cards? Or are they talking about Apple and Android Pay?

Perhaps they mean apps like Square Cash or Venmo? Both of those hold money for users in a "virtual" account until the user chooses to move it into a real banking account.

I work for Capital One, and this is almost surely pure speculation. I wouldn't even call it rumor because there is no trace of evidence to this speculation.

I say put your skeptics head on if the title of the article ends in a question mark (and also sources cited do not directly discuss the matter at hand).

"Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no." - Betteridge

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge's_law_of_headlines

Amazon, which has some very large amount of knowledge on your consumer spending habits if you use it regularly is now looking to get the complete financial picture for a not-so-insignificant percentage of the world.

There's some powerful stuff you can do with that.

Amazon's business model is based on great service to customers at a low price. Capital One's business is based on screwing consumers for as much money as they can legally.

Those aren't very compatible business models. If Amazon wants a bank, there's probably a lot of options with better synergies.

> Capital One's business is based on screwing consumers for as much money as they can legally.

Harsh words for someone who runs a bank with no overdraft fees!

I always thought their business model was giving people with starter credit (like college students) credit cards and car loans.

> I always thought their business model was giving people with starter credit (like college students) credit cards and car loans.

This is what I've seen of them. They offer college students (who don't know better) really bad credit card deals with high fees and high rates and sneaky "gotcha" contract terms.

Although I may be overly harsh since my impressions of them are all based on their credit cards. For all I know, their other banking services are ethical.

Also to be fair: by the time Capital One acquired ING, I was too old to know many college students so my anecdotes were all from before then.

After using TCF Bank (Minnesota) and Wells Fargo (both are trash), Capital One has been amazing to me. I've never had any problems with Capital One. I began as an ING 360 customer (which was lightyears better than C1...) and stuck through the transition and never had any issues. Also use their credit cards.

I never got the impression that they were predators.


My thoughts exactly. I opened up an ING Direct account and a Capital One credit card back when I was in undergrad. I was a bit worried about losing all the niceties of ING Direct when they were sold to Capital One, but Capital One 360 operates and feels exactly the same, just without the orange color scheme.

As for their credit card division, I personally haven't had any issues.

Can somebody explain how Amazon could buy them if Capital One's total assests are worth $334 billion? Presumably the valuation would be some multiple of that. Amazon doesn't have enough liquid cash, so how would they do it?

reply


Capital One's current market cap is around $44 Billion. They may have $334 billion in assets, but its not their money. It's their customer's.

By comparison, Amazon's market cap is around $400 billion.

Ironically, they both seem to make around the same amount of money.

I would imagine it is asset under management. May be something like hedge funds which have 100s billion dollar assets but that is money of clients not the value of hedge fund.

reply


Probably a combination of asset merging and cash pay out.

You've raised like five questions in three sentences, so here's the low down: Capital One isn't worth $334B. It manages assets worth $334B. Those are the totals of the deposits creditors have with it. Capital One is worth $44B as of this writing[1].

Many companies have fixed capital assets worth less than the company, because they've financed those assets with debt, which would have to be acquired or repaid at the time of the company's sale. Some companies have close to no fixed assets but are worth much from their prestige or ability to execute. Some companies have secondary liabilities that are worth much more than their assets - See Yahoo, who were at one point worth less than the valuation of their holding in Alibaba.

Buyouts are rarely done in cash. They're often done in financing, with several banks lending money to the company to cover the total purchase price. They're also frequently done in stock, where the buying company gives the acquired company shares in the buyer equal to the value of the acquired - Either by issuing new stock, or by simply buying up the old, or some combination of the two.

[1]https://www.google.com/finance?q=NYSE:COF

Buying Capital One with Amazon stock would probably be an appealing proposition to Capital One stock holders: http://finance.yahoo.com/chart/AMZN#eyJjb21wYXJpc29ucyI6IkNP...

Dupe https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13662945

It doesn't count as a dupe if the post didn't get significant attention: https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html. HN allows a small number of reposts in such cases because good articles often need multiple cracks at the bat to get seen.

I'm not sure this is a good article, though. It seems to be nothing but a rumour.

