https://libcom.org/files/Homage%20to%20Catalonia%20-%20Georg...
reply
1984 and Animal Farm are probably his best known works, but his 'Down and out in Paris and London' describes being poor and how it affects both your body and mind like no other account I've ever read (and I read quite a lot!)
I love his writing - and, before anyone suggest I have a rosy view of him because of his politics, I am a (mild) libertarian of the Viennese mold...
I read Animal Farm when I was 12 and 1984 a few years later. And re-read them a few times since. In college, I read Down and Out. Traveling through Europe I read Homage to Catalonia.
Orwell is my favorite writer and 1984 is my favorite book.
https://libcom.org/files/Homage%20to%20Catalonia%20-%20Georg...
reply