Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Orwell’s Essays Matter More than ‘1984’ (theawl.com)
45 points by Phithagoras 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Say what you want about Orwell (Well, Blair, if you like), but he was a shrewd observer of human nature.

1984 and Animal Farm are probably his best known works, but his 'Down and out in Paris and London' describes being poor and how it affects both your body and mind like no other account I've ever read (and I read quite a lot!)

I love his writing - and, before anyone suggest I have a rosy view of him because of his politics, I am a (mild) libertarian of the Viennese mold...

reply


The Road to Wigan Pier should be in this. Orwell lived with coal miners' families in Northern Britain for months. I particularly was struck by his descriptions of the way social-welfare policies were used to weaken family structures of the poor.

reply


The irony of this piece is overwhelming.

reply


Propaganda piece.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: