Thanks for this!
reply
It may "respond" but it's a lot more like throwing electricity through a dead body than working with a competent duet partner.
It seems it almost gets the concept of tone, but barely
And for some reason it worked on Firefox, but not Chrome (it doesn't even load for me)
I'd be interested in a version that has learned accompanying portions to many popular melodies. If I could play the right hand part of a piece and it played the left hand I'd be very impressed -- also this would actually be useful software for aspiring pianists.
I would be interested if "AI" can help me with different timbres based on the physical environment that music is playing using various sensor like air pressure, humidity, room resonance, maybe even heartbeat, perspiration ect. Make that a new dimension of information coded into the song along with pitch, timing, amp and timbre.
Thanks for this!
reply