Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A.I. Duet: A piano that responds to you (withgoogle.com)
49 points by dsr12 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





As an experiment I think this is well done. It's fun to mash the keys and see what happens. If there was a feedback loop to register if the user was happy or displeased with the results via facial recognition or other input with expanded training data it could become quite interesting I think.

Thanks for this!

reply


Definitely a work in progress. Was like having a goddamn cat following my fingers around the piano. No sense of rhythm or tonality whatsoever. Like, it objectively made whatever I was playing sound worse.

It may "respond" but it's a lot more like throwing electricity through a dead body than working with a competent duet partner.

reply


I like the concept and the framing of the demo is really cool, but the actual music generated in response to me doing basic things like playing a blues riff or a pentatonic scale was usually just a repeat of some fragment of what I was playing. It felt like something that could be built using a basic heuristic...

reply


Agreed, it seems to either play a note you've played or pick a random interval. The interval and timing perhaps aren't truly random but it makes no difference to the listener's ear. Doesn't appear to have any concept of, or the ability to learn, scales, rhythm, or melody (or chords). Neat idea, but akin to playing piano with a 5-year-old (perhaps not as fun).

reply


Yeah, had the same impression

It seems it almost gets the concept of tone, but barely

And for some reason it worked on Firefox, but not Chrome (it doesn't even load for me)

reply


Could just be a limitation of the training resources available.

reply


I played the A-section for Heart and Soul (the song from the movie "Big") and its response was enough to tell me it was not going to be playing actual duets.

I'd be interested in a version that has learned accompanying portions to many popular melodies. If I could play the right hand part of a piece and it played the left hand I'd be very impressed -- also this would actually be useful software for aspiring pianists.

reply


I'm not sure if it is a reflection of my own lack of understanding of music, but it sounded like chaos to me. Garbage in garbage out though.

reply


just tried this on my midi keyboard( web midi is awesome!) but the "AI music" response was very underwhelming and sounded bad.

I would be interested if "AI" can help me with different timbres based on the physical environment that music is playing using various sensor like air pressure, humidity, room resonance, maybe even heartbeat, perspiration ect. Make that a new dimension of information coded into the song along with pitch, timing, amp and timbre.

reply


Style transfer and generative adversarial networks have worked well with images. How can these be applied to music?

reply


It does seem like an interesting edge to explore doesn't it? ML techniques combined with spectral analysis could yield some interesting outcomes. The datasets wouldn't be too hard to find either - most people have pretty extensive digital music libraries.

reply


Is that how they did it? Or is it just training some RNNs to repeat the same style back?

reply


To whoever implemented this AI: Can you actually play music yourself? Your AI can't. I tried to play “Satori Maiden” (link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0c9bea_thaM ), and your AI only replied with unmusical nonsense.

reply


Go easy man. It's an "experiment" for a reason.

reply


I'm opposed to this trend of trying to replace actual understanding of the problem at hand with massive amounts of computation. If you want to write a program that writes music, then learn how music is actually written first.

reply


It's opensource bro. Translate your problem to a requirement and impress us.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: