Ask HN: How do you deal with distraction?
Anytime I feel like I'm being productive, something comes up whether it's family, friends etc. How do you stay productive and on task?





I don't, otherwise I wouldn't be posting comments on random online threads - I think you're asking the wrong people for this advice...

Try to take a break from HN ;-)

