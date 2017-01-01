Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LLD is included in the upcoming LLVM 4.0 release (llvm.org)
Posting this news article is my way to get the attention of Debian, Arch, Gentoo, Homebrew, NixOS, and other package maintainers. As an upstream compiler developer [1], I want to depend on LLD instead of the system linker, and the sooner LLD becomes ubiquitous in the various package managers, the sooner I can depend on it. (Of course I could ask my users to compile it from source, but that increases overhead of people getting started.)

Further evidence that it is time for LLD to be distributed along with LLVM: http://lists.llvm.org/pipermail/llvm-dev/2017-February/11030...

[1]: http://ziglang.org/

The amount of work it took to replace the gnu linker with LLD in freebsd was non trivial. But it's just about ready to be turned on in base.

can you elaborate on the advantages offered by using LLD over the system linker? is it purely for the sake of consistency, or does this decrease the size of your compiler's frontend component?

Link to page explaining LLD

http://lld.llvm.org/NewLLD.html

Actually, the page you linked seems to be about an older ELF and COFF specific implementation, despite its URL.

Here's an overview of what makes the new one special: https://lld.llvm.org/design.html

"The ELF support is in progress and is able to link large programs such as Clang or LLD itself. Unless your program depends on linker scripts, you can expect it to be linkable with LLD."

:( The one feature I need most for embedded development

lld is the LLVM linker. More details here:

https://lld.llvm.org/

