Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Police Body Cams Have Real-Time Facial Recognition (vocativ.com)
25 points by mattlevan 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





14 years ago I told my teacher at a very respected uni that real-time facial recognition would surely be used by gov for security.

He said I was insane and that this would be extremely hard to implement and it was very improbable that it would ever happen. He basically demoralized me in front of my colleagues.

Needless to say he failed to convince otherwise and I lost all respect for him.

reply


The only viable solution to this is regulation, and our only real hopes for it are the ACLU and the EFF.

reply


It's too easy to implement, so it can't be regularized. The only thing you get in return is that you'll be able to recognize the faces of police officers as well with the same technology. The world is shrinking, and it will feel like we're all living in a huge village.

reply


Guy Fawkes. Guy Fawkes. Guy Fawkes.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: