Meeting Boy, It’s not the job that sucks, it’s the people (meetingboy.com)
8 points by motivic 39 minutes ago





Lovely little write-up about the staring point, growth, and observations. I have a prima face nodding along with a lot of the thoughts put forward.

I mean, it's taken me two plus years to figure it out, but I've finally come to the realization that my former Boss must wake up every day in his bed, reach over to his night-stand, grab a pistol, put it in his mouth, then sigh real deep and decide, "No, not today," before coming into the office. It's what I tell myself to contextualize his never-ending negativity. At least the impatient manipulative behavior of asking two people for the exact same help is only once or twice a month.

