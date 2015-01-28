""But what if ...," you start to ask, and I reply: Shh, shh. It just works."
ComputerShares should be killed off too.
The entire system is amazingly broken.
You underestimate the power of monolithic financial organisms. What they lack in agility, they make up for in resources and sheer brute force.
Probably too much regulatory burden for a startup though: https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/mrclearing.shtml
There already exists a database that works and has been well tested over the past 30+ years of securities settlement.
The issues was the database wasn't updated properly. So if a blockchain was used ti would stand to reason that that also wouldn't have been updated properly
OTOH, neither of the two seems to be uniquely well corrected by blockchain: the first problem (the "chill" problem) seems to to be correctable by not having the central database ignore updates in certain periods to rely only on peripheral DBs. A blockchain providing a single source of truth in place of multiple different DBs solves this, but so does any single source of truth, or even something in outline like the current heirarchical system of DBs without the central one taking time outs.
The "shorts open at the time were closed long before the decision, and the entities that held them may not even exist anymore" problem is obviously not addressed by blockchain at all.
> Would a blockchain fix this? I don't know. A blockchain would make it easy to identify the short sellers, three years later. (That's what blockchain immutability is good for.) But then what? They could still have died, or closed their accounts, or yell.
The issues weren't that the database wasn't updated properly, but that transactions that were closed years ago need to be re-opened. Because of short sellers that means tracking down people who may no longer exist and get them to pay you money that they never planned on owning anyone.
The problem with existing systems is that the incentives of the entity owning the asset and the entity responsible for updating the database are not aligned.
Sure they are. An exchange is a combination of some physical systems and credibility. People won't trade on an exchange they don't trust.
