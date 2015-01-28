Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dole Food Had Too Many Shares (bloomberg.com)
62 points by ot 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





That was way more interesting than I thought it might be. I really liked the writing style, kinda snarky, but still explained well:

""But what if ...," you start to ask, and I reply: Shh, shh. It just works."

Congratulations, today is your day to discover Matt Levine: Here are a few good ones from the archives:

https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2015-07-14/banks-for...

https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2015-01-28/yahoo-wou...

https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2015-07-07/can-you-r...

Matt Levine is a treasure, he writes a daily newsletter called "Money Stuff" (https://www.bloomberg.com/view/topics/money-stuff) that I really enjoy

Was just about to say this. His writing is pure gold. As a techie and not a public finance person, he does an incredible job explaining seemingly very complex topics, and adds some very healthy snark to his analysis.

Levine is easily the best Wall Street / finance columnist out there, glad to see he's made his way to HN. Which makes me wonder, is there anyone similar writing about the SV / tech world?

I really enjoyed reading "new phone, who dis?" in Bloomberg.

This is why eShares or someone like them will disrupt this entire ecosystem.

ComputerShares should be killed off too.

The entire system is amazingly broken.

Just like BankSimple/Simple was going to crush banking.

You underestimate the power of monolithic financial organisms. What they lack in agility, they make up for in resources and sheer brute force.

tl;dr cloud computing has yet to reach stock offerings.

Probably too much regulatory burden for a startup though: https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/mrclearing.shtml

Mmmm, that good old market efficiency. Really hits the spot.

In before someone mentions blockchain as a solution (IBSMBAAS).

There already exists a database that works and has been well tested over the past 30+ years of securities settlement.

The issues was the database wasn't updated properly. So if a blockchain was used ti would stand to reason that that also wouldn't have been updated properly

Neither of the two problems were that the existing databases weren't updated properly.

OTOH, neither of the two seems to be uniquely well corrected by blockchain: the first problem (the "chill" problem) seems to to be correctable by not having the central database ignore updates in certain periods to rely only on peripheral DBs. A blockchain providing a single source of truth in place of multiple different DBs solves this, but so does any single source of truth, or even something in outline like the current heirarchical system of DBs without the central one taking time outs.

The "shorts open at the time were closed long before the decision, and the entities that held them may not even exist anymore" problem is obviously not addressed by blockchain at all.

You should read the article, it also mentions and plays down blockchains:

> Would a blockchain fix this? I don't know. A blockchain would make it easy to identify the short sellers, three years later. (That's what blockchain immutability is good for.) But then what? They could still have died, or closed their accounts, or yell.

The issues weren't that the database wasn't updated properly, but that transactions that were closed years ago need to be re-opened. Because of short sellers that means tracking down people who may no longer exist and get them to pay you money that they never planned on owning anyone.

The difference is with a blockchain system every individual actor pushes in the transactions that update the data, whereas with the existing system you have to trust an arbitrary central party to perform the updates.

The problem with existing systems is that the incentives of the entity owning the asset and the entity responsible for updating the database are not aligned.

If you don't trust the company you're investing in and the securities regulator to record things faithfully on a non-distributed ledger and uphold the law, update privileges to and mutability of the transaction record is the least of your problems when it comes to investing.

The problem with existing systems is that the incentives of the entity owning the asset and the entity responsible for updating the database are not aligned.

Sure they are. An exchange is a combination of some physical systems and credibility. People won't trade on an exchange they don't trust.

