Lately I've become really interested in analog computing and want to explore the possibilities of analog/digital hybrid computers. If anybody has done / is doing anything fun in this regard, I would love to hear about it.
Also, there's a subreddit for Analog Computing if anyone is into that sort of thing. http://analogcomputing.reddit.com
I am curious to what extent an analog/digital hybrid can blend the best of both worlds, especially for something where the speed <-> precision tradeoff may somewhat favor speed. Like training neural networks.
