How to Setup an OpAmp Circuit to Do Complex Mathematics (dummies.com)
11 points by mindcrime 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





For my control systems class several years ago I created a PID controller with just OpAmps. Each portion had a switch to enable/disable to see the results of P+I, P+D, P+I+D etc. The output from each portion could be amplified (controlled by a trimpot) and then was summed (also by an OpAmp) and then went to a pair of transistors to drive a DC motor on a Plexiglas board with a pointer and 0-180 degrees marked out. The input was a potentiometer with a knob to set the desired angle. Pretty fun project. Others in the class decided to do it digitally with a micro controller but seeing it all done with analog components was really cool!

And on a related note. https://archive.org/details/anacomp

Lately I've become really interested in analog computing and want to explore the possibilities of analog/digital hybrid computers. If anybody has done / is doing anything fun in this regard, I would love to hear about it.

Also, there's a subreddit for Analog Computing if anyone is into that sort of thing. http://analogcomputing.reddit.com

Analog electronic computers actually offered significant advantages in precision over their digital equivalents for much of the mid-20th century, due to limitations imposed by slow clock speeds and small word sizes. Calibrating them was non-trivial, though. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analog_computer#Modern_era

Interesting, especially in light of the "modern" view where the prevailing narrative is that analog computers are (in general) less precise, but faster. And, of course, less flexible, but I think that goes without saying.

I am curious to what extent an analog/digital hybrid can blend the best of both worlds, especially for something where the speed <-> precision tradeoff may somewhat favor speed. Like training neural networks.

