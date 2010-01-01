Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Non-technical readers of HN, why are you here?
90 points by romanhn 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 40 comments | favorite
HN's primary audience is "hackers", which generally extends to the engineering types. I however have gleaned a lot of insight from comments written by non-coders, particularly those without an engineering background.

If you're one of those, I'd love to hear how you found out about HN and what keeps you coming back.






While I am not a programmer, I gravitate to Hacker News the community seems to value smart, clear, concise, rational arguments, and sees through the BS. Because the community is intellectually curious, it is happy to discuss any interesting article that contains a smart new idea or perspective, which extends far beyond programming.

LINK QUALITY: Articles that are low quality and don't provide any new or noteworthy information are not upvoted by HN and as a result I don't need to take time and energy to sift through them. Almost every mainstream news site on the internet is half full of fluff, and the FB newsfeed is even worse. HN avoids this be having a community of smart people who care enough to vote, and also by not being captive to advertisers

COMMENTS QUALITY: Concise, rational, well backed up comments get upvoted. If I don't have a pre-formed opinion of a particular article I can turn to the comments to find the smart people who know what they're talking about, and then the best rebuttals right below. If I stay on WSJ I don't see that.

DIVERSITY Not only does HN cover an incredibly diverse range of topics, but also a diversity of opinion in the comments. Most news sites are siloed by topic, and my FB feed is an echo chamber.

PROCRASTINATION VALUE Something about HN makes it the ultimate place to go when you don't want to do something else. Your brain gets a jolt from hunting through the list and finding something new and interesting to read. And it updates constantly at a similar pace to meet my procrastination needs. Plus the articles are good so I feel like I actually learned something compared with the Buzzfeed articles I might have clicked if I went to FB.

HN helps me converse with the contract developers I work with. I use it as a way to keep up with what is new in the development world to understand when/how to apply it to the projects I'm working on.

Admittedly, it is hard for me to keep up with the latest frameworks/tools/etc without the context of being a full-time developer, but I try. Some of the "hacker-oriented" articles on HN go over my head, but that's ok. I still enjoy learning about it.

I think it's important for non-technical founders to have a grasp of what is out there to be able to converse intelligently with developers. HN helps fill that gap for me (albeit imperfectly).

"Admittedly, it is hard for me to keep up with the latest frameworks/tools/etc without the context of being a full-time developer,"

It's impossible even if you are. It's probably best to understand this as an instance of the multi-armed bandit problem [1], and the mature full-time developer will eventually settle into an exploitation phase.

There's a lot of nuances beyond that we could get in to, but I think that captures the essence of the situation fairly well. Though I will mention that mature developers also develop the skill to successfully use the experiences of others to judge the payout probability of certain "arms" more correctly than a new person will, which the pure multi-arm bandit problem usually does not encompass.

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multi-armed_bandit

Now I wanna study a multi-armed bandit where levers get added over time, perhaps even one where levers don't have a fixed distribution, but can have some drift.

I was starting a business in 2011, and a friend sent me a link to a Hacker News discussion on some self-employment issue I had been thinking about.

I was deeply hooked.

I now run a web business: https://lsathacks.com

Not a programmer, though I learned enough scripting to generate some of the html on the site, and to know what sort of things I can and can't ask a programmer to do.

Hacker news is an incredible resource for web entrepreneurship. I learned an incredible amount about running a business here, and was able to apply it successfully to what I was building.

There are also wonderful discussions on a variety of interesting topics here. I scan the front page every day and am able to pick out things relevant to my work, or that seem interesting.

Further, when I want to research a technical topic, I'll use the search function here. I've found great discussion of SASS tools and of books.

Do you think there are non-technical and technical people, or do you think everyone has different levels of various skills?

What is a "non-technical" person? If you mean someone who literally doesn't code I would submit that the majority of the articles are not about programming.

That sounds just like the sort of comment a technical person would make. Nothing slips past the Turing test!

More seriously: There are a lot of people with no primary interest in science or technology. They might be really into art, music, sports, politics, entertainment, and probably a million other topics I can't think of that may intersect with technology but isn't about the technology.

That's also a possible answer to the question. There is likely an intersection with technology regardless of your interests, and some people might come here to learn more from the technical folks. Some might even contribute back from a nontechnical perspective.

I would say that being a "technical" person, like any other human trait, is a gradient and foremost a matter of self-description in this context. While most articles on HN are not about programming, they're very prominently technology-oriented or topics that directly affect technology or the people working in it.

I thought that would be anyone who doesn't work in a "technology" field and/or doesn't have a strong interest in technology.

Would you say there are chefs and non-chefs? Or just people who have different levels of various skills?

Musicians and non-musicians?

Ballerinas and non-ballerinas?

Of course there are. Yes where you draw the line is somewhat arbitrary and will vary from person to person but there is still a distinction to be made. You can be pedantic and say "Well everyone is a ballerina, they just might be a really unskilled one." But someone who is very unskilled really isn't a ballerina.

No, that is not the same thing at all.

The equivalent would be "are there programmers and non-programmers"

That is a specific job. "Technical person" is not a specific job.

I am one of those. I came across HN a year & a half back to know happenings in tech world, esp tech startups. Now I am hooked to it for genuine news and the discussions that happen are a goldmine of information.

I'd say I was "partially technical" I guess.

I work in security so have technical expertise in that space - the traditional 'hacker' - but I don't primarily sell myself as technical in business.

I'm here because I like the technical detail, I want to stay up to date with the technical detail, and I want to improve my skills in this area as a generalist.

I quite often find that the technical discussion here ends up either over my head or beyond my interest, but I'm more likely to find something insightful, useful, or just straight up interesting when existing around here than when existing in other 'lower' level forums.

What I really like is finding a 'gem' of a comment that might quite incidentally make the penny drop on something I've sort-of understood for a while.

And beyond that, I find the moderation and general community around here to be the least toxic I've seen of basically any other place on the internet.

I found hackernews when I was a technical recruiter and realized browsing articles here would allow me to be more credible with clients and developers. Now I run the career management / job training department at a coding bootcamp and hackernews feels like the only quality source of discussion about technical news. I also share a lot of articles from here, using buffer, to my linkedin and twitter page.

I'm a big fan of HN's moderation - stopping flamewars, rules against clickbait titles, ect

I'm a UI designer and I hang out here to learn how programmers think so that I can improve my craft and relationships with developers and in my work life.

reply


I definitely have an engineering background but I think I can understand people that come here without one. In the end HN is really a place to talk about also a lot about many other topics.

I mean, just glancing at the front page now:

- What makes the perfect office?

- Your personal Facebook Live videos can legally end up on TV

- Let’s not demonize driving, just stop subsidizing it

- Airbnb Acquires Luxury Retreats, Beating Out Expedia, Accor

- Humans evolved to tolerate smoke poisoning

Your list could be summarized in a tabloid article title:

"Who would have thought that even technical people are still people?"

:p

I'm also one of these people - I recently landed a job which required me to learn how to code. I work with the tech department at the startup, and so everyone around me reads HN. I've found that it's valuable for discussion (the articles and stories are often talked about over lunch or in meetings). Plus, I've been looking for a source for interesting news that I care about. While I don't read most of the techie articles about how to do stuff or the newest updates to software, I read all of the other stuff that pops up. I enjoy the community, asking and answering questions and I've found myself hooked on.

I 'was' a technical person, so id gravitated here to learn. Ive since left that role but I still enjoy the higher level of commentary here. One can only Reddit so much.

I am self-learning programming and find HN to be a good resource, even if a lot of it is over my head. There's also discussion here that doesn't exist on other websites about things I like, such as the BSDs and Lisps. It's also a good place to skim tech news because if it matters it's generally on the top page with a lot of comments.

IANAE. I enjoy playing around around with databases and web design as a hobby, so I like the coverage there. I also like interesting articles about scientific discoveries, controversies, etc. Also, the commentariat on the whole is fairly civilized and actually enlightening sometimes. That's a rarity online, in my experience. Bonus points when people who created the project/product (sometimes a long time ago!) show up in the threads.

I'd say I'm pretty technical (I do frontend / full-stack work in my dayjob), but as startupdiscuss said below, it's a spectrum. There are plenty of people that are better coders than me, that work lower-level in the stack or are more mathematically inclined.

The tech articles aren't the only reason I come back - there are a lot of useful insights here around startups, business practices and culture, as well as war stories from entrepreneurs. The more places I work the more I observe that engineering skills are great, but not the main hurdle for product or company success.

Ease of selecting and reading "stuff" (and not reading)

Subject matter. I have a degree in math and CPS back in the Herman Hollerith days and enjoy the subject matter.

I don't know if I quite count as "non-technical", but I'm definitely not an "engineering type". I'm a self-taught web developer and work primarily with JavaScript. The only algorithm I know is sorting. I am not a "hacker".

I'm here to learn what I don't know about "engineering" so I can be better at my job!

You use JavaScript! You're a hacker. :)

I'm halfway there...not an engineer and my academic background is social sciences; but with a technical background occupationally. I'm here because it is an exceptionally diverse news source for all kinds of topics, technical and non-technical both.

Good question: I'm fascinated by startups and I came across HN and I've been reading this site since around 2010. I now work for Streak (YC S11) in support and I'm learning web dev on the side.

Also, even if a reader of HN isn't a hacker, there are tons of interesting articles about technology and other topics that are interesting as well.

I like HN, but I still feel it was a mistake to call it that ("Hacker"). That's like calling yourself an expert, maestro, champion, etc. Sounds self-conceited and/or insecure.

And besides, it's more about figuring out how to make money than how things work. Nothing wrong with the former, it's just the name is a misnomer.

reply


I am an online marketing person. Plenty of growth related stuff here + otherwise intellectually interesting stuff. Only non applicable things is threads on python vs ruby, etc.

I am a bit geeky as well, so I enjoy the general discussions. HN is also an interesting place discover new interesting technologies.

Then I sort of like to cringe at the whole "start-up" culture. :)

I've yet to find higher quality discussions covering a broad range of topics on the internet.

Also the uncluttered U/I...no distractions.

Maybe it's the posts about business, science, philosphy, economics and so on.

Intellectual interest.

Well, the word "hacker" in this context really means "thinker." I mentally substitute it as "Thinker News" when I reflect on what the site is about as that better describes a site full of IT and non-IT people delivering deep insights. Like you, I've learned from the many non-technical or just non-IT people that are here. I say "or" because there's many technical fields other than computers. I'm also curious how they discovered the site as it might hint at how to get more of them on here. I've met many people in other fields who would make good commmenters but not sure what entices such people to discussion forums like this.

I'd say it goes beyond "thinker" - more like "thinker/maker/doer" - anyone can have an idea, but not many take it to the next step and execute on it (which ultimately leads to YC thing of startup investment/funding, if the idea has merit and was executed well).

> HN's primary audience is "hackers"

Who told you that?? HN's primary audience is startup people, it was even called startup news in the beginning. It certainly has nothing to do with hackers (for any definition of hacker).

HN exists to support YC, that's all.

> It certainly has nothing to do with hackers

This seems a rather extreme assertion about a website named Hacker News.

http://web.archive.org/web/20070221033032/http://news.ycombi...

^ Per the parent you're replying to, it used to be called Startup News.

...and where the first line of the guidelines says "On-Topic: Anything that good hackers would find interesting."

