Yoda Conditions (wikipedia.org)
Don't do this.

In languages where accidental assignment is possible (i.e. writing if(a=b) when you meant if(a==b) ), configure the compiler or linter to emit a warning in this situation.

For example in C, GCC will complain about this when compiling with -Wall, which you should be using anyway.

While I don't disagree, curious to hear your reasoning for not doing this.

This trick can only save people who remember to use it. Warnings emitted by tooling save everyone.

Also it's slightly awkward to read, as mentioned by others already.

It's unnatural, confusing to read, and won't save you anyway in cases where you're comparing two variables.

It's OK if your tools absolutely can't diagnose accidental if(a = b), but it should be the last resort.

> It's unnatural, confusing to read ...

I feel as if that can rephrased as "Don't do it because it is not done." A left-hand side constant is a convention that can have practical benefits in limited cases. Which should merit consideration.

In some languages it's better to use it, eg. in Java you can go with:

   mString != null && mString.equals("test")
or

   "test".equals(mString)
They do the same, but the second one adds hidden `defensive programming` to prevent NPE in `equals`. Saves time AND code.

Intended usage of if(a=b) should be written as if((a=b)). Don't know what tool you use at work or at home, but most static code analysers will point you that. Try SonarQube at least.

Eh, I think it is good in Java in cases where Null input is possible.

Yes, "foo".equals(bar) is useful in Java if bar can be null, but that's a different thing.

Exactly, and use 'if ((a = b)) ...' in those rare cases when it's appropriate.

In PHP I like using Yoda Conditions because there's a common idiom of testing assignment in the conditional:

    if ($value = getSomeValue()) {
      // Safely use value
    }
Yoda Conditions defend nicely against accidents when '=' and '==' can be used legally this way and honestly you get used to reading them pretty quick.

A similar but arguably more useful version of this is when you have two variables, one of which may be null. Traditionally you issue an if-condition test using the variable user input as the left operand but switching it handles the null case automatically.

Ex:

    Foo SOME_CONSTANT = <something-not-null>;

    Foo userSuppliedInput = <some-user-input-possibly-null>;

    // This can raise an null pointer exception
    if (userSuppliedInput.isEquals(SOME_CONSTANT) {
        // ...
    }

    // This can't raise a null pointer exception (assuming isEquals handles nulls properly):
    if (SOME_CONSTANT.isEquals(userSuppliedInput) {
        // ...
    }

Objective-C is really fun here. Messages to nil are no-ops which return zero, which for booleans results in false. Thus, the conditional works just fine either way:

  if([userSuppliedInput isEqual: SOME_CONSTANT]) { ...
If userSuppliedInput is nil, the isEqual: returns false, and it works.

It gets really fun when both might be nil:

  if([a isEqual: b]) { ...
If a and b are both nil, then they're conceptually equal, but isEqual: still returns false because it's a mindless "always return 0 for messages to nil" thing that doesn't even look at any parameters passed in.

A lot more of similar programming jargon by Jeff Atwood [1]

[1] https://blog.codinghorror.com/new-programming-jargon/

I don't follow this convention, but something I do follow is naming things by type first. This makes it really easy to find in a long list of files in a folder.

Example: plantArrowhead, plantGuzmania, plantMarmo vs. arrowheadPlant, guzmaniaPlant, marmoPlant.

