In languages where accidental assignment is possible (i.e. writing if(a=b) when you meant if(a==b) ), configure the compiler or linter to emit a warning in this situation.
For example in C, GCC will complain about this when compiling with -Wall, which you should be using anyway.
Also it's slightly awkward to read, as mentioned by others already.
It's OK if your tools absolutely can't diagnose accidental if(a = b), but it should be the last resort.
I feel as if that can rephrased as "Don't do it because it is not done." A left-hand side constant is a convention that can have practical benefits in limited cases. Which should merit consideration.
mString != null && mString.equals("test")
"test".equals(mString)
Intended usage of if(a=b) should be written as if((a=b)). Don't know what tool you use at work or at home, but most static code analysers will point you that. Try SonarQube at least.
if ($value = getSomeValue()) {
// Safely use value
}
Ex:
Foo SOME_CONSTANT = <something-not-null>;
Foo userSuppliedInput = <some-user-input-possibly-null>;
// This can raise an null pointer exception
if (userSuppliedInput.isEquals(SOME_CONSTANT) {
// ...
}
// This can't raise a null pointer exception (assuming isEquals handles nulls properly):
if (SOME_CONSTANT.isEquals(userSuppliedInput) {
// ...
}
if([userSuppliedInput isEqual: SOME_CONSTANT]) { ...
It gets really fun when both might be nil:
if([a isEqual: b]) { ...
Example: plantArrowhead, plantGuzmania, plantMarmo vs. arrowheadPlant, guzmaniaPlant, marmoPlant.
