Seriously, nobody "eschews profit for potential". If I give you the choice between a dollar today and two dollars tomorrow, you aren't "eschewing profit" if you choose the latter: you are weighing the potential gain (an extra dollar) against the potential risk (I can't/don't pay you) and deciding that the reward outweighs the risk.
Or you can rationally decide that the risk outweighs the reward. Whatever. Optimizing current income isn't "right". Optimizing terminal value isn't "wrong". Nor vice versa. They are just different choices. Rational disagreements over risks and returns are how markets form.
Now, if the author wants to say that many companies are too optimistic about their actual future potential and therefore aren't doing the right risk/return calculation, I won't disagree. But this is where boards and investors (theoretically) serve to impose that reality check on the inherent optimism of most entrepreneurs.
reply
Slack employs over 700 people now (compared to 51 people at Basecamp) even though they're a decade younger.
while I agree with much of the content, I do disagree with this statement: "Companies that keep reinvesting keep adding risk to their companies."
I can't agree with this assertion. Companies that keep reinvesting their profits are doing it to finance future growth. Obviously, future growth implies a degree of risk. But you could argue that by reinvesting profits, you are de-risking the future by building capability to satisfy a demand and the proof of demand is the profit generated.
You call it reinvesting, and any form of investing comes with risk. I think you are missing the point here, he is not saying it is never smart just that it adds risk which is clearly true.
Not arguing this should be the only business model, but an option that is considered.
I often turn to SvN whenever I need a quick morale boost or injection of reality.
Seriously, nobody "eschews profit for potential". If I give you the choice between a dollar today and two dollars tomorrow, you aren't "eschewing profit" if you choose the latter: you are weighing the potential gain (an extra dollar) against the potential risk (I can't/don't pay you) and deciding that the reward outweighs the risk.
Or you can rationally decide that the risk outweighs the reward. Whatever. Optimizing current income isn't "right". Optimizing terminal value isn't "wrong". Nor vice versa. They are just different choices. Rational disagreements over risks and returns are how markets form.
Now, if the author wants to say that many companies are too optimistic about their actual future potential and therefore aren't doing the right risk/return calculation, I won't disagree. But this is where boards and investors (theoretically) serve to impose that reality check on the inherent optimism of most entrepreneurs.
reply