Why We Choose Profit (signalvnoise.com)
37 points by AngeloAnolin 1 hour ago





Counter-example: Slack chose growth and they swallowed up a multi-billion-dollar opportunity that 37signals (now Basecamp) rightfully could have owned.

Slack employs over 700 people now (compared to 51 people at Basecamp) even though they're a decade younger.

In fairness that's a bit like saying John worked hard and got into NBA now he is doing what he loves and is making millions a year therefore any student that has an inkling in basketball should give it their all and eschew everything else for a shot at the NBA.

What happens to all the ones that don't make it? Go flip burgers?! Maybe it isn't crazy to opt for a more stable + likely outcome than "go for broke".

I'm not knocking Slack. They've done a great thing but there is also a large element of luck in what they achieved meaning many things could have gone wrong which would have nullified their hard work.

With VC fuelled "growth" you're always locked into shooting for the NBA at all costs.

Take that, strawman!

Seriously, nobody "eschews profit for potential". If I give you the choice between a dollar today and two dollars tomorrow, you aren't "eschewing profit" if you choose the latter: you are weighing the potential gain (an extra dollar) against the potential risk (I can't/don't pay you) and deciding that the reward outweighs the risk.

Or you can rationally decide that the risk outweighs the reward. Whatever. Optimizing current income isn't "right". Optimizing terminal value isn't "wrong". Nor vice versa. They are just different choices. Rational disagreements over risks and returns are how markets form.

Now, if the author wants to say that many companies are too optimistic about their actual future potential and therefore aren't doing the right risk/return calculation, I won't disagree. But this is where boards and investors (theoretically) serve to impose that reality check on the inherent optimism of most entrepreneurs.

Great philosophy, bootstrap a profitable company and keep maintaining that bootstrapping way of doing business. I am reading Nassim Taleb's book AntiFragile, and am in the process of judging both organizations and personal strategies on the fragile/antifragile curve. BaseCamp is antifragile and that is a good thing.

There is nothing wrong with taking a distribution from a company; investors/founders need a payout.

while I agree with much of the content, I do disagree with this statement: "Companies that keep reinvesting keep adding risk to their companies."

I can't agree with this assertion. Companies that keep reinvesting their profits are doing it to finance future growth. Obviously, future growth implies a degree of risk. But you could argue that by reinvesting profits, you are de-risking the future by building capability to satisfy a demand and the proof of demand is the profit generated.

If you put the money in your own pocket it is yours. If you use it to reinvest in the company it can be lost. Clearly this is risk.

You call it reinvesting, and any form of investing comes with risk. I think you are missing the point here, he is not saying it is never smart just that it adds risk which is clearly true.

You're trading a certainty for an uncertainty. That's pretty much the textbook definition of financial risk.

I agree whole-heartedly with the article and how they do things, but this is just recycling their same old shtick for marketing purposes. Nothing new from them here.

I agree with everything you say, but I almost feel like SV needs to read this once a month just to make sure it is not forgotten.

Not arguing this should be the only business model, but an option that is considered.

Basecamp is one of the few bright beacons in the tech industry. They walk the walk.

I often turn to SvN whenever I need a quick morale boost or injection of reality.

im sure VCs would love a company that's already profitable too. But now that you are there's no need for venture capital.

