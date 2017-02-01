Hacker News
The Beauty of Nature Seen Through Creepy Webcams
wired.com
10 points
by
brudgers
1 hour ago
1 comment
woliveirajr
12 minutes ago
You can go straight to
http://www.marcusdesieno.com/surveillance-landscapes/
to see those images. But I lack more information, like the url from those cameras, for example, to check how they look like right now.
