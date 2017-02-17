Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Your personal Facebook Live videos can legally end up on TV (thememo.com)
46 points by morehuman 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Good to see a win for fair use. Don't broadcast publicly if you dont want it to be public.

Tell that to the NFL.

It will be interesting to see whether the lawyers in the recent cases where people live-streamed their crimes can keep the video out of evidence in their criminal trials.

On what grounds?

>Don't broadcast publicly if you dont want it to be public.

Ah, to live in the 90's again. I remember when the motto was "Don't share anything on the internet that you don't want to be public."

Isn't that still true?

(And Streisand effect is '00s, not '90s)

Could we change the link to a better article, like https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/02/dad-who-live-str... ?

The article on thememo.com leaves out key information, such as the fact that ABC broadcast only 22 seconds of the 45 minute video.

It's become common practice for news organisations to just lift video and pictures from people's social media without permission, attribution or payment.

Perhaps an effective technique against this is to make sure there's copyrighted music playing in your livestream. (Or does that get auto-killed by content watermarking?)

And I have the feeling that if you would use public content from said news organizations without permission, things would turn out rather differently.

So they're mad that the stream they shared publicly was seen by the public?...

It was rebroadcast on TV. Try doing the same by posting a broadcast TV show on the net...

