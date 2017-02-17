Hacker News
Robots Rule at Swiss Factories as Strong Franc and Wages Bite
9 points
by
geodel
57 minutes ago
geodel
18 minutes ago
Sometime back there was an account of how good is work-life balance in Switzerland. Now it seems Swiss will also face economic forces which spared none.
Quequau
41 minutes ago
Or you know, the costs have fallen and the flexibility & capability automation has improved.
