Microsoft Windows Software Development Kit, Version 1.03 (os2museum.com)
Section 7 of the Programmer's Reference is the stuff of nightmares:

"This chapter describes the Cmacro macros, a set of assembly-language macros that can be used with the Microsoft Macro Assembler (MASM) to create assembly-language Windows applications."

MS-DOS macro assemblers were quite powerful, thanks to their macro languages, you could program almost in an pseudo high level language.

Once I ported something to GNU as and was quite surprised how bare bones it was.

Not to mention that I hope never to write AT&T syntax ever again.

Microsoft should make such a site.

