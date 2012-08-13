Wait, are we really talking about a static website?
I'm a big fan of React and all the JS ecosystem, but when I need a static website, I just make my bunch of html files (and I copy/paste the same header/footer on each), my css file, eventually 2 lines of JS directly in a <script> tag to toggle a menu on mobile devices, I upload it on S3/CloudFront and that's it.
As a long-time C# dev, about a week ago I started learning phenomic and typescript by porting a large-ish horrible-mess-of-html-and-javascript site to typescript and phenomic using VS Code. It's been one of the most joyful coding experiences I've had in years. The joy wasn't because everything was easy (I was doing too much learning for it to be easy), it was because everything was just so right.
I take back everything I've ever said about web development. Those horrible days are behind us. Thank you to the react, typescript, and phenomic teams. I can easily base my next 5-10 years of web development work off the frameworks and directions you've set out for us.
What will it take to dispel the myth that JS rendering isn’t SEO friendly? There seems so much confusion on this point but the fact is that as long as your UI is rendered synchronously (i.e., any data needed for the UI doesn’t have to get fetched from a server), the page will be crawlable by Google.
Further, the goal of isomorphic rendering/rendering static sites in general is not to serve individuals who have JS disabled (that’s a bonus, sure), but rather to remove JS loading and execution from the equation with the end goal of faster paint times for your application.
To be clear, this is a really cool project but I fear that many of us throw out keyword spam like SEO and UX to make something more digestible, when the reality is that the performance gain is the real hero!
The other engineers and I were flabbergasted ("it's not supposed to make a difference!") but our SEO expert was not surprised that there was inconsistencies in the Googlebot documentation, and it goes to show that we still don't have a lot of transparency into the google algorithms.
I suspect that, like you say, it was a speed-to-paint thing. But when you're in a crowded keyword space it makes a difference. (As oppose to when you're just trying to rank for your own unique name--- looking at you, Preact ;) )
Yes but the performance gain can have an impact on SEO. I'll have to find the article but I believe the StackOverflow guys figured this out early on and blogged about it.
Regardless of how the search engines interpret Javascript. If your site is slow it will take longer for indexers to index and they may penalize or throttle.
I have been fighting this battle for a while at different places by I can't definitely prove it's true, and most SEO experts that I work with seem to be afraid to upset the apple cart explaining that Google might be good at it, but what about yandex or baidu. I know there are small tests, but has a large corporation where SEO really matters made the switch without a meaningful SEO hit?
We've now reached the point where HTML and CSS served via a normal webserver is regarded as insufficient and anyone who wants to build websites of even the simplest kind is expected to wheel in an incredibly large client-side and development stack.
Something has gone wrong. All this to avoid a page reload? Should the terrible effects of a page reload not be solved elsewhere?
> without the hacky "pjax" solution.
Before you start using the word 'hacky' you might want a moment of self-reflection.
Angular did have its issues, but I dropped a reference to CDN's version into a web page and was off to the races very quickly.
I'm literally using Makefiles to build, test and deploy a set of about 7 microservices (including their web admin tooling). It's incredibly straightforward, flexible and clearly documented... Gulp, Grunt, WebPack... What are we doing?
huh?
> Angular did have its issues, but I dropped a reference to CDN's version into a web page and was off to the races very quickly.
Then you're not really comparing apples to apples here. There are <script> loadable versions of react on CDNs that you could have used.
Combining various libraries can be a pain and sorting out all of the dependencies and node modules like he stated can be cumbersome.
We've reached this point in 1995, that's why Rasmus Lerdorf created PHP !
Edit: Oh, I just realised that this is even older than the CSS spec itself (1996). So technically, there has been no point in time where HTML and CSS served via a normal webserver[1] were regarded as sufficient :)
[1]: what is a «normal webserver» anyway ?
The bells & whistles are mostly added bonuses - not an argument that all static sites should be built this way. At least that would not be an effective argument in my book.
http://www.50ply.com/blog/2012/08/13/introducing-impatient-m...
What? Says who? In my humble opinion this sounds to me like a case of "I don't like when people use things that I don't like". Nobody is expecting anyone to do anything for "websites of even the simplest kind". People just use technology they like or think is fun. Nobody is forcing you to like it or use it.
The impression given by looking around the web for discussions and tutorials is that you have to learn full client-side MVC. This is a huge burden to impose.
The other danger is that people are building sites using these stacks because they never learnt the simpler way to do things. All the complexity gets pulled in without question.
At least us old-timers have the experience to know when there's a positive cost/benefit ratio for all this tech. I'm not sure everyone will in the future.
SPAs definitely try to force me to use JavaScript when browsing.
not really, you just seem to be overreacting to someone experimenting with a different way of doing it. I doubt most users would be able to tell the difference when browsing a traditional static site vs. the one in this article. I agree with you that there's a lot of overkill in our industry, but engineers can't be expected to sit on their hands and think up new ideas :)
Which fits in with this discussion.
Been working well for us on https://DNSFilter.com
Is just me, or does it look like NextJS uses pure functions?
[0] https://dev.to/kayis/create-static-sites-with-webpack
- to share styling & code between an app and a related static site
- because it's really easy, iff you already have your full front-end dev stack set up already.
